South Africa: Police Recover Stolen and Hijacked Vehicles At Chop Shop in Tshwane

press release

An intelligence driven operation consisting of various law enforcement agencies, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Fred Kekana, resulted in the recovery of seven stolen and hijacked vehicles at a chop shop in Marabastad, Pretoria, on Wednesday, 11 December 2024. Furthermore, police arrested eighty (80) illegal immigrants and confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than seven hundred thousand rands (R700 000). The team also discovered an illegally occupied building where illegal manufacturing of plastic bags, including those of prominent chain stores, is taking place.

The police descended to Pretoria after police crime intelligence team has been on surveillance for criminal activities that are taking place in Tshwane. A special multidisciplinary operation as envisaged by the Ministerial Cooperation Agreement, was conducted, storming into all the identified places.

The operation coincides with the safer festive season operations that are aimed at intensifying police visibility and ensuring that the people in Gauteng are and feel safe, especially this time of the year.

Other suspects were arrested for crimes that include possession of drugs, dealing in illicit cigarettes, possession of suspected stolen property, and selling liquor without a license.

Arrested suspects are expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrate's Court, while others were released after paying admission of guilt fines.