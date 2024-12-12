Southern Africa: Digitalisation and Youth Engagement Key Topics At SADC Electoral Forum in Seychelles

Addressing the growing challenges of digitalisation and youth disengagement in electoral processes, representatives from Electoral Commissions across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have gathered in Seychelles for the 26th Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Electoral Commission Forum (ECF).

The conference, held at the Eden Bleu Hotel, was officially opened on Tuesday morning by Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan. The event features Chairpersons, Commissioners, and senior election officials from 15 SADC countries, reflecting the region's collective commitment to improving electoral systems.

"Seychelles acknowledges that this Forum has grown tremendously and has continuously empowered electoral commissions in the SADC region to deliver credible and transparent elections," said President Ramkalawan in his address. He highlighted the importance of the theme, "Digitalisation and Youth Engagement in Electoral Processes in the SADC region", noting that the region continues to face significant challenges.

"The growing significance of the loosely regulated digital media landscape, the decline in democratic values and acceptance of election results, and the decline in public engagement, particularly among youth, are some of the most pressing issues," Ramkalawan said.

He urged participants to consider potential solutions to these emerging challenges while leveraging the opportunities presented by digitalisation and the region's youthful population.

The ECF-SADC was established 26 years ago and has since addressed critical topics such as the independence and impartiality of Electoral Commissions, voter registration, electoral dispute resolution mechanisms, and building relationships with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the media.

The President of the Electoral Commission Forum and Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission of Botswana, Barnabas Nyamadzabo, also addressed the gathering. He emphasised the value of collaboration and mutual learning among election management bodies (EMBs).

"One way of mutual learning amongst EMBs is that we regularly observe one another's elections as part of our monitoring and evaluation process," Nyamadzabo said. He clarified that the purpose of these observations is not to rush into making declarations about elections but rather to identify and address challenges systematically.

The conference aims to examine the key trends and challenges posed by the digital era and dwindling youth participation in elections. It seeks to explore innovative strategies for addressing these issues while enhancing the credibility and transparency of electoral processes.

Participants, including representatives from Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, will engage in discussions and share best practices over the three-day event. Former Seychelles' President Danny Faure is also participating, with his experience of leading several electoral observer missions abroad.

Nyamadzabo expressed confidence in the forum's ability to foster regional peace and stability through improved election management practices. "The sharing of best practices contributes to our ability to deliver elections that are transparent and credible, thereby creating an environment conducive to peace and stability in our respective countries," he said.

The 26th AGC is expected to conclude on December 12, with participants committed to addressing the challenges of the digital age and empowering youth to actively engage in the democratic process.