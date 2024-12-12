Malawi: 'We Are Not Out of the Woods Yet,' Declares Chakwera As He Details Efforts to Combat Hunger, Forex and Fuel Shortage

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, in his national address on December 11, 2024, painted a vivid picture of the challenges facing Malawi while assuring citizens of his administration's efforts to alleviate their plight. Acknowledging the gravity of the food crisis, economic hardships, and fuel shortages, Chakwera appealed for resilience as he outlined measures being implemented to stabilize the situation and lay a foundation for recovery.

The President began by addressing the food insecurity crisis affecting over 5.7 million Malawians, a result of prolonged drought and poor harvests. Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Chakwera detailed the extensive maize distribution program targeting affected regions. Districts like Chitipa, Karonga, Nkhatabay, and Mangochi have received thousands of metric tonnes of maize, with additional allocations to areas hardest hit by hunger, such as Neno, Mwanza, and Blantyre. In urban areas like Lilongwe, rice and other staples have been distributed to reach vulnerable households.

Chakwera credited international partners for bolstering these efforts through significant financial contributions. Nations such as Sweden, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom have provided millions of dollars via the World Food Programme to aid Malawi's food security initiatives. The President thanked these partners and called for sustained support, emphasizing the critical role of global solidarity during this humanitarian crisis.

Turning to the economic challenges, Chakwera outlined the government's austerity measures aimed at preserving resources while ensuring fairness in public spending. Chief among these initiatives is the removal of VAT exemptions on vehicle imports for senior officials, including the President, Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, and other top government personnel. By redirecting these savings, the administration has prioritized funding for essential sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Chakwera underscored his commitment to sharing the economic burden with ordinary Malawians, framing these austerity measures as a demonstration of leadership and solidarity. "We who are in government are not the priority," he declared. "My priority is you, the people who elected me to serve you."

On the issue of fuel and forex shortages, the President announced a breakthrough in negotiations with the United Arab Emirates. A Government-to-Government arrangement has been established to secure a stable fuel supply, supported by legislation recently passed in Parliament. Chakwera confirmed that a UAE delegation is set to visit Malawi in January 2025 to finalize technical details, signaling progress in addressing the country's energy needs.

Despite these advancements, the President acknowledged the significant challenges that remain. Adverse weather has compounded the crises, displacing over 48,000 people and leaving many homes damaged. "We are not out of the woods yet," Chakwera cautioned, reiterating the need for continued international assistance and collective resilience.

Looking ahead, Chakwera emphasized the importance of long-term reforms to reduce Malawi's vulnerability to cyclical crises. His administration's strategy focuses on revitalizing key sectors like agriculture, tourism, and mining to create jobs and generate sustainable growth. He also highlighted efforts to attract international labor export opportunities, which he views as critical to diversifying income streams for Malawians.

Chakwera's address reflected a balance of realism and determination, acknowledging the scale of the crises while demonstrating a clear commitment to addressing them. He appealed to Malawians to remain united and patient as the government implements its plans, promising further updates in his State of the Nation Address in February 2025.

As Malawi grapples with hunger, resource shortages, and economic uncertainty, the President's message offered hope tempered with a sober understanding of the challenges ahead. Whether these measures will meet the expectations of Malawians remains to be seen, but Chakwera's pledge to prioritize the welfare of his citizens was evident throughout his speech.