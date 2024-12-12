Sudan: Defense Ministry's Secretary General Meets ICRC Director in Sudan

11 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. Ahmed Salih Aboud stressed, during his meeting in his office on Wednesday with the Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan, Mr. Donnell O'Malley, the keenness and commitment of the armed forces to international agreements related to human rights, renewing Sudan's keenness to cooperate with the ICRC-Sudan, appreciating its efforts in light of the current situation.

For his part, ICRC Director in Sudan thanked the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense for the cooperation of the Government of Sudan with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

