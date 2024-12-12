Sudan: Countries Supporting RSF Militia Are Partners in Its Deeds - Minawi

Portsudan — The Governor of Darfur Region, Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM), Minni Arko Minawi, said in two tweets on his account on the Facebook, "The deliberate targeting of civilians by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led to the death of more than ten citizens, most of whom were children, in Zamzam camp for the displaced persons (IDPs) today, Wednesday, in addition to the killing of seven civilians in El-Fashir," adding that this brutal method followed by the Rapid Support Forces, with the aim of harming citizens, is something that should not be accepted internationally and the countries supporting these militias must realize that they are partners in the crime.

"The whole world is watching this massacre committed by the RSF militia against the displaced people of Zamzam camp. The claim of the presence of joint and armed forces in the camps surrounding the city of El-Fashir and the shelling of women, children and the elderly with internationally prohibited weapons makes us regret the suspicious silence of the world," he continued. "And whoever expects us to respond in kind will have a long wait, because we are the sons of this country and all its citizens, and the day will not come when we will target any citizen on the basis of ethnic identity. May Allah Almighty protect you, our people in the camps of Zamzam, Al-Salam, Abuja, and Naivasha," added Minawi.