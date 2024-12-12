HEALTH ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday spread cheer through free eyesight checks and distribution of food and toiletry hampers to hundreds of elderly persons, the disabled and those with albinism as part of her all-inclusive programmes which are leaving no one and no place behind.

In addition, those with albinism were provided with sunscreen lotions, lip care balms and together with the elderly they enjoyed free eyesight checks and provided with spectacles by eye specialists.

Those with albinism were also provided with sunglasses, thanks to Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding and his wife provided the sunscreen lotions in fulfilment of a pledge they made during a recent courtesy call to work with the First Lady through the embassy.

Ambassador Zhou was in attendance yesterday and helped the mother of the nation in distributing the lotions.

Amai Mnagagwa was handed an award as disability inclusion champion by Albino Trust Zimbabwe in recognition of her tireless efforts to support and empower people with disabilities.

Addressing the beneficiaries and members of the Chitungwiza community gathered for the event, the First Lady expressed her appreciation to all the attendees for sparing their time for the event which enables the nation to directly interact with persons with disabilities, including children with albinism and the elderly.

She also thanked the Chinese Embassy for supporting her philanthropic work.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa greets Senator Rose Mpofu who is the Special Advisor on disability issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet in Chitungwiza yesterday.

"I would like to begin by thanking the Chinese Embassy under the leadership of the Chinese Ambassador His Excellency Mr Zhou Ding and Madam for their continuous support of the philanthropic work I carry out through Angel of Hope Foundation.

"Today they have donated lotions to assist those with albinism, a very significant gesture that is of immense help to the specific group here present.

"I would like to say to the Ambassador, that I am grateful to the embassy and the Government of China at large for being an all-weather friend to our nation and may our bilateral relations be maintained in the purity of its excellence," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said she was guided by the mission of the Angel of Hope Foundation to support the most vulnerable persons in society through the provision of access to healthcare, social services, education and economic empowerment initiatives with a focus that includes older persons, women, youths and children, including children with disabilities and their parents.

In contemplating the myths that surround albinism, the First Lady said she uncovers a troubling belief prevalent in certain communities, the notion that wealth can be attained through physical means, often involving individuals with albinism.

"At the Angel of Hope Foundation in Zimbabwe, we firmly reject these harmful beliefs and practices. Kana wafunga zvekupfuma, chiyenda kuchikoro udzidze or start a business worega kudeura ropa. Munyika muno tinoremekedza those with albinism uye tovada vakadaro. Vana zvipo zvinobva kuna Mwari. I urge everyone to embrace the principle of living in harmony and unity with individuals with disability, fostering a spirit that encourages us to love, protect and support individuals with disabilities. I take pride in the fact that the abhorrent tradition of infanticide against children with disabilities has been eradicated in Zimbabwe.

Part of the crowd that interacted with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and received food, hampers, free eye checks, sunscreen lotions and lip care from Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners in Chitungwiza yesterday.

"It is disheartening to witness some husbands are still choosing to abandon wives for bearing children with disabilities, driven by superstitious beliefs.

"It is crucial to recognise that a mother is not to blame for the circumstances of her child's birth. Ultimately, having a disability does not diminish one's humanity.

"Regardless of disability, we are all human beings; our differences lie merely in skin tone, hair colour, eye, colour and other physical attributes," she said.

Some individuals, the First Lady said, are born with disabilities, while others may acquire them during their lives.

"In either case, we are united in our shared humanity. Our elders have contributed immensely to the development of our society, they have worked tirelessly to build the foundations upon which we stand today.

"Their wisdom and experience are invaluable resources that we must cherish and learn upon. Tikati vatidzidzise kwavakabva uye pavakafamba napo, hatishaye dzidziso yatinobva takabata. Asi vamwe nhasi they nolonger relate well with their elderly relatives. Ngatibvise ruzhowa pakati pedu nevakwegura because this is where blessings come from.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding hands over sunscreen lotions and lip care to people with albinism in Chitungwiza yesterday.

"Even the empowerment programmes that I initiate, I make sure that the elderly are included. By giving them, we not only honour their contributions, but also ensure that they feel appreciated.

"Supporting the elderly can take many forms. It can be as simple as spending time with them, listening to their stories and showing them that they are valued.

"It can also involve providing assistance, care and other essential services to improve their quality of life. Community programmes and initiatives that focus on the well-being of the elderly are crucial in creating a supportive environment where they can thrive," she said.

As the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa said she was committed to advocating for the welfare of elderly citizens and her office will continue to work closely with Government agencies and community leaders to develop and implement programmes that address the needs of the elderly.

"All the philanthropic work that I do, I started way before I became the First Lady. I grew up as an orphan and I would regularly assist the elderly in our community with even household chores.

"This is something I am imparting in today's youth nekuti vana vedu havatozive kubatsira vakwegura vedu vanotoda kudzidziswa. I am teaching them through my Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme. Also, as parents, let us teach our children good morals. Shun domestic violence and let the children grow in peaceful homes."

Angel of Hope Foundation, she said, compliments Government efforts towards fulfilling, promoting and respecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

"I commend the Department of Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for its efforts towards pushing forward the national disability agenda. Lastly, I would like to encourage all of us to foster a sense of tolerance and acceptance in our community. Let us, where we can, be our brother and sister's keeper," she said.

Ambassador Zhou said the First Lady's tireless compassion and unwavering commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities has continued to inspire many.

Through the Angel of Hope Foundation, the Ambassador said the First Lady had shown that the true measure of leadership lay in serving those who often felt invisible.

Sunscreen lotions which were distributed to people with albinism through the partnership of Angel of Hope Foundation and Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

"I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to you for your exemplary dedication to the welfare of the Zimbabwean people. Today, as we come together to celebrate this special programme for people living with albinism, we reaffirm a shared commitment to build an inclusive society that cherishes every individual, celebrates diversity, and leaves no one and no place behind.

"China and Zimbabwe enjoy a friendship that has stood the test of time. Our collaboration spans many sectors: from large-scale infrastructural projects that have transformed the economy, to grassroots initiatives that touch the everyday lives of citizens," he said.

Ambassador Zhou said it was important to emphasize that while big infrastructure projects may capture headlines, their contributions to local communities reflected the heart of partnership between the two nations.

"Over the years, China has supported numerous programmes in education, health, and poverty alleviation, underscoring our belief that development is most meaningful when it reaches the most vulnerable.

"In this spirit, we are humbled to extend a donation specifically for Zimbabwe's albino population, a group that often faces unique challenges in their daily lives. This gesture is not merely an act of giving; it is a symbol of our shared humanity, a recognition of their strength and dignity, and a commitment to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

Part of the hampers and sunscreen lotions which were donated by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to people with albinism, the disabled and the elderly in Chitungwiza yesterday.

"Today we are pleased to announce that the Chinese Embassy in collaboration with the Angel of Hope Foundation, will be donating sun protection and lip balm for albinistic skin types respectively," he said. The albino population in Zimbabwe, he said, is a vital part of the nation's tapestry, yet they face significant obstacles--from health complications due to sun exposure to social stigmatization that can isolate them from their communities. Their courage in the face of these challenges is nothing short of inspiring.

By providing resources that enhance their quality of life, Ambassador Zhou said, China hopes to reaffirm the inherent value and potential of every individual.

"We are committed to working alongside the Government of Zimbabwe and organisations like the Angel of Hope Foundation to ensure that every person, regardless of their abilities or circumstances, can thrive," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Retired Major Catherine Kampila, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa praised the First Lady for her well-thought-out programmes which benefited the nation.

He thanked the First Lady for leading from the front in supporting vulnerable groups without leaving no place and no one behind.

Mr Bruce Nyoni from the Albino Trust Zimbabwe congratulated the First Lady on her recent graduation with a Doctor of Phylosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

"Congratulations Amai for the doctorate degree you recently earned from the Midlands State University. As a community we cannot give a blind eye to the efforts you make. The work you are doing isn't impacting Zimbabwe alone, but SADC as a whole.

"As a community we remain grateful for the Disability Policy launched. There are a number of benefits we enjoy because of the policy. We would like to thank you for your unwavering support to the disability community as a whole. We now have a Sadc Declaration on the protection of people with disabilities. To the disability community, the door of progress is upon us, I appeal to you to study. Let's move from the charity model to the developmental model. As we journey towards building our nation let's reflect on what we have achieved through the Disability Policy. Amai we have seen the good works you are doing and as people with disabilities we remain in solidarity with your vision," he said.

Honourable Rose Mpofu, the President's Special Advisor on Disability said she was proud of the work being done by the mother of the nation.

"We are proud of you Amai. I thank you for what you and the President His Excellency Cde Mnangagwa are doing. You are advancing Vision 2030. Thank you Amai for assisting people with disabilities through Angel of Hope Foundation, for encouraging the able bodied to always assist others. Amai you always preach the gospel of unity," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding distributes hampers donated by Angel of Hope Foundation in Chitungwiza yesterday.

Ambassador Nyasha Nhau underscored the need for parents with children living with disabilities to send their offspring to school to unleash their full potential.

"I am thankful for this opportunity you have afforded us to gather here as people living with disabilities this month when we are commemorating the International Disability Day. I am also heading the disability desk in Commonwealth countries representing persons with disability. I have mentioned this focusing on parents with children living with disabilities. We must ensure we send our children to school. If you let them acquire education, they will rise to ambassadorial roles just like myself I am in the Commonwealth and the African Union. I wish to thank our First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for her love and kindness," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Zimhunga, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo praised the First Lady for her dedication and support to persons with disabilities and the elderly.

He said the sunscreens will go a long way in assisting people with albinism as the nation is currently experiencing a heat wave.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the First Lady.

Sekuru Raymond Mukaka said; "I was overjoyed by this gesture by the First Lady because I now live a lonely life after losing my wife five years ago. All my children are away working in South Africa and barely send me anything to get by. The First Lady has done a good thing for I now have food and toiletries for Christmas," he said.

Equally elated was Christopher Nzombe who lives with a disability.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa distributes hampers in Chitungwiza yesterday. - Pictures: John Manzongo

"The First Lady has given us a deep sense of belonging. People usually look down upon us, but our mother has a loving heart which accommodates everyone. She has been working tooth and nail to see to it that we are well catered for and for that I am most grateful. In the 52 years of my life, I had never been given such love by someone outside my family. I feel greatly loved," he said with a huge smile.

Ms Ronika Bunhe, who lives with albinism was also over the moon.

"We struggle a lot with eyesight and the First Lady today swept to our rescue with free eyesight checks as well as the supply of spectacles to all those who needed them. We also have challenges coping with extremely hot temperatures like those currently being experienced in the country and we desperately needed the sunscreen lotions that she has distributed to us today. People living with albinism often live in isolation as they are not well understood by many people, but the First Lady is an all-embracing mother who regularly comes to visit us and offer us programmes to contribute to economic development and feed our families. She is indeed a great mother," she said.