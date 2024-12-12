Africa: WHO Calls for Urgent Financial Protection to Improve Health Access in Africa

11 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

As Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2024 spotlights the importance of financial protection in achieving UHC, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns over the devastating impact of health-related costs on African populations, particularly in Uganda.

"Over 2 billion people worldwide face financial hardship due to health spending, with 1.3 billion pushed into poverty," the WHO said in a statement.

"This means millions, including Ugandan families, are unable to access life-saving interventions or timely treatment for noncommunicable diseases, resulting in preventable deaths and severe illnesses."

In Uganda, where out-of-pocket health expenditures remain alarmingly high, the most vulnerable populations bear the greatest burden.

Many families are forced to choose between seeking medical care and meeting basic needs, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

"Healthier populations are the backbone of resilient and prosperous communities," the WHO stressed.

"Yet, with over half of the world's population lacking access to essential health services, achieving UHC by 2030 remains an elusive goal unless governments invest significantly in financial protection."

The WHO has called for immediate action to implement measures that shield citizens from impoverishing health costs.

It urges leaders to prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable, emphasising that universal health access is not only a moral imperative but also a prerequisite for sustainable development and global progress.

