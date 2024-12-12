Africa: Ssenyonyi Applauds Inspire Africa Coffee Factory but Demands Clarity On Govt Support

While touring the facility, Ssenyonyi expressed optimism about the advanced technological equipment used at the factory.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has lauded the progress made at the Inspire Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo District, where the government has allocated $22 million to boost coffee value addition.

Despite prior criticism surrounding the project, he conveyed his support for its success.

"We have visited this Inspire Africa Coffee factory, and while much has been said about it, I want this project to succeed. I want production to take shape for the benefit of Ugandans who may not have the opportunity to raise these concerns directly," Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi highlighted the need for a well-defined framework outlining how private entities and companies receive government support.

"There should be a clear modus operandi on how entities like private companies are supported by the government. If none exists, people will question such projects, and we cannot blame them," he stated.

He revealed that the factory is expected to be fully operational by March 2025, emphasizing the importance of transparency in how taxpayers' money is being utilised.

"Nelson [Tugume] has a huge task ahead. Even when an idea is good, skepticism will arise if there are no clear accountability measures. People will question: where is the value for taxpayers' money?" Ssenyonyi added.

Ssenyonyi stressed that transparent measures regarding government support would dispel public doubts and build trust.

"When you don't account, you are seen as a thief. So, how much has the government invested in this project? It's important for Ugandans to know. Additionally, how can we defend you when the government fails to meet its obligations? A memorandum of understanding, if available, should be accessible," he remarked.

Nelson Tugume, the chairman of Inspire Africa Coffee Factory, echoed Ssenyonyi's sentiments, urging the government to focus on empowering the private sector.

"Government must stop thinking they can run businesses. Instead, identify someone doing something and support them to do more," Tugume said.

He advocated for a private sector-led economy, asserting that such an approach would drive Uganda's transformation.

The Inspire Africa Coffee Factory is poised to become a benchmark for coffee value addition in Uganda and the East African region.

Its success could pave the way for similar initiatives in other regions, marking a significant step towards the realisation of Uganda's coffee value addition goals.