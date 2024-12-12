Zimbabwe: 600 Pupils and Teachers Face Danger of School Collapse After Artisanal Miners Burrow Tunnels Under Classrooms

At least 600 pupils and 22 teachers at Dalny Mine 2 Primary School in Sanyati district, Mashonaland West province, face the spectre of sinking into holes dug up by artisanal gold miners.

The daring treasure hunters are burrowing tunnels under infrastructure at the school posing danger to learners and teachers.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union (ARTUZ) in a statement Wednesday warned of the perilous conditions pupils and educators are being exposed to at the institution.

"Dalny Mine 2 Primary School in Sanyati district, Mashonaland West province is on the verge of collapsing as artisanal miners dig tunnels below the school infrastructure.

"The fate of Globe and Phoenix Primary will soon meet the Sanyati located school. Just like we did before Globe & Phoenix Primary collapsed, we are calling upon law enforcement agents to intervene and #SaveDalnyPrimary from collapse," said ARTUZ led by Obert Masaraure.

"Illegal artisanal mining is leaving a trail of ecological and infrastructure destruction in the said community. We are worried that when schools open in January 2025, Dalny Primary will be no more...

"Dalny 2 Primary has an enrollment of over 600 learners attended to by 22 patriotic teachers. If Dalny Primary School collapses when schools are open these lives can potentially be lost.

"The closest school to Dalny Primary is Dalny 1 Primary which already accommodates 1 500 learners. There is no room for the 600 learners from Dalny 2. If Dalny Mine 2 Primary School is allowed to collapse 600 learners will be out of school, ARTUZ further said.

The teachers' body said Zimbabwe already has a shortage of over 3,000 schools, and cannot afford to lose a great facility such as Dalny Primary School.

"In 2023, Dalny Mine 2 had a Grade 7 pass rate of 26.8% which marginally improved to 26.9% in 2024. With all the challenges confronting education in Zimbabwe, the school is doing their best."

ARTUZ said the right to education for 600 learners can be secured while the right to a safe working environment for teachers can also be guaranteed and safety for the whole school ecosystem promoted.

When NewZimbabwe.com contacted the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communications director, Taungana Ndoro, said inter-ministerial efforts were being implemented to fix the matter.

"We are aware of the matter and are working together through a whole of government approach involving the Ministry of Mines, Local Government, Environment, Provincial Affairs and Devolution to find a lasting solution that will ensure that we continue to provide quality education in a safe learning environment," Ndoro told NewZimbabwe.com.