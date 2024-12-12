Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia Reach Agreement in Turkish-Brokered Talks to Foster Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Somalia have reached an agreement following Turkish-mediated negotiations in Ankara, marking a breakthrough to resolve misunderstandings between the two nations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted the talks between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Following the conclusion of agreement, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud issued a joint statement.

Accordingly, both leaders emphasized cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.

According to them, both parties committed to "resolutely move forward in cooperation towards common prosperity" while ensuring Ethiopia's access to the sea.

In his statement, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appreciated the government of Türkiye for its commitment to peace efforts in the Horn of Africa.

According to the Prime Minister, President Erdogan has taken the initiative to facilitate a series of discussions at the foreign minister level between the fraternal nations of Ethiopia and Somalia over the past few months.

These efforts have committed in today's meeting at the level of the leaders with a commitment to address misunderstandings that have transpired over the course of the past year, Premier Abiy indicated.

"As neighbors, Ethiopia and Somalia have endured relations for centuries. We have not only neighbors, but brothers and sisters whose fates have been bound by blood.

Not only do Ethiopians in Somalis share common history, language and culture, but we are also held together with the blood sacrifice that has been paid by thousands of Ethiopian soldiers in defense of the security of the state of Somalia from terrorist forces," Abiy underscored.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for the efforts of many to facilitate discussions over the past year.

"Ours was never the case fit for third party intervention. Rather, it was meant to be a family dialogue," he stressed.

Over the past six years, Ethiopia has asserted its commitment to regional integration, not only in words, but in tangible needs, according to him.

He also expressed his strong believe, adding that as does my government, that the growth instability of the Horn of Africa regions is promised on mutual development, peace and growth is a shared dividend.

"Allow me to assert here again, that Ethiopia's aspiration for secure and reliable access to the sea is a peaceful venture, and one that would benefit all our neighbors," Abiy reaffirmed.

He further stated with the growing use population the demand is for Ethiopia's economy warrants such access, enabling this economic dynamism and grows then a positive undertaking with undeniable positive spillover effects to the wider horn region.

"Hence, a venture that must be met in the spirit of cooperation and not suspicion. I believe that today's constructive discussions will push us into a new year with the spread of cooperation, friendship, and the willingness to work together. And instead of against each other."

On his part, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged to strengthen mutual relations and cooperation in all aspects.

He also recognized the sacrifices of Ethiopian troops in Somalia and safeguarding his country from the terrorist attacks.

"As we said here, we have recognized that the sacrifices that Ethiopian forces made in Somalia within the African Union peacekeeping missions, many, many years in the past, that shows how much our people are interlinking, and we will keep continue on that besides that, Ethiopia and Somalia has so many commonalities than differences," he said.

Noting the two countries' commonalities are very high, the President pledged to do everything that moves forward and benefits both people in a peaceful manner.

"Our region needs our cooperation. The Horn of Africa is a very fertile, very volatile region, which needs both Ethiopia and Somalia to work together in order to provide a mutual benefit for both our countries, our people, and the people of the region as well."