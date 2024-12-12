Uganda: Museveni Defends Trial of Civilians in Court Martial

President Museveni has defended the trial of civilians in the military court martial, stating that the practice has played a significant role in stabilising Uganda by swiftly addressing gun-related crimes.

In a statement addressed to Ugandans, particularly the youth, Museveni referred to the court martial as an "eyokyeero" (reinforcement) that complements civilian courts in handling cases involving firearms.

"The move was correct and useful, and it has contributed to the stabilisation of Uganda," Museveni stated.

He explained that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) enacted the law in 2005 due to the rampant activities of criminals and terrorists using guns to indiscriminately kill people.

Museveni noted that civilian courts are often overwhelmed by a backlog of cases ranging from murder to land disputes, leaving them ill-equipped to swiftly deal with gun-wielding criminals.

"For stabilisation, you need speed. These individuals, although not soldiers, voluntarily and with evil intentions acquired killing instruments that should be the monopoly of the Armed Forces," he said.

The President argued that the court martial system ensures efficiency while protecting public safety, as dangerous individuals are removed from society and provided with basic needs in detention.

He emphasised that the court martial operates under the umbrella of Uganda's broader judicial system, allowing superior courts to rectify any errors in judgment.

Museveni highlighted the role of military courts in restoring peace in the Karamoja region, where thousands of armed youth were apprehended.

He revealed that 900 of the 2,000 inmates at Kitalya Prison are Karamojong youths detained by the military courts.

"The efficient and focused work of the military courts, supplemented by military operations, legally put away these confused youths from society for a given period," Museveni said.

He criticised civilian courts for granting bail or endlessly remanding such individuals, which he described as "child play."

The President credited the court martial with reducing violence in Karamoja and neighbouring regions, noting that local leaders and elders have even appealed for pardons for some of the detained youth.

Museveni suggested that the use of court martial courts could be subjected to a public referendum in affected areas, expressing confidence that citizens would overwhelmingly support the practice.

"If we were to have a referendum in the affected districts neighbouring Karamoja, I am sure 100% would support the law," he stated.

He commended the military courts for their contribution to national peace and directed the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and other army officials to conduct an audit to enhance their efficiency.

The President's remarks come amid ongoing debates about the appropriateness of trying civilians in military courts, with critics arguing that the practice undermines the country's justice system and the rights of the accused.

However, Museveni insists that the court martial remains a vital tool for maintaining stability and ensuring swift justice.