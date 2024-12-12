South Africa: Unpacking Five Key Trends, Good and Bad, That Will Shape South Africa in 2025

These are trends that I have researched and investigated this year -- some good, some better, and some bad.
Journalists will tell you the good news is often difficult to find because it is usually in the form of a trend that requires research and investigation. Bad news is easy to find because it is most often a dramatic event, in your face, downloadable and requires little investigation. Just listen, watch or read the news for proof of this. There are 5 trends that I have researched and investigated this year, some good, some better, and some bad.
Poverty, unemployment and inequality -- good story
Over the past 20 years South Africa has made considerable progress in the reduction of this worrying troika. I wrote to the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, and explained:
- Government transfers have substantially reduced abject poverty, but not significantly moderate or relative poverty.
- Formal housing numbers have increased.
- Home ownership has grown.
- Income and wealth inequality has declined, the SA Gini coefficient (which shows how equally income is distributed in a population) is outdated and inaccurate.
- Real unemployment, citizens who don't have any work is at about 15% and not 32.9% as StatsSA reports, the difference being "official" versus "unofficial" numbers.
Readers may not...