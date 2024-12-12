Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates Morocco for Being Awarded the FIFA World Cup 2030 Co-Hosting Rights With Portugal and Spain

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") President, Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Morocco after it was awarded the Co-hosting Rights with Portugal and Spain of the FIFA World Cup 2030 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress which was held today.

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will feature 48 teams and will start with the Centenary matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "The Morocco, Portugal and Spain Partnership brings together and unites Africa and Europe through football and inspires all of us to work together and make the world a better place. Today is a proud day for African football as Morocco becomes only the second African country in FIFA's history to host the FIFA World Cup. CAF is excited and congratulates Morocco and its partners Portugal and Spain.

We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him, the Government, and the people of Morocco for initiating and supporting Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2030 bid.

I am proud of the role and the outstanding leadership provided by our Brother Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football. I would also like to thank the 54 CAF Member Associations for uniting and supporting Morocco's bid. Our gratitude also goes to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino for his visionary leadership and to the 211 Members of FIFA for awarding the Co-hosting Rights of the FIFA World Cup 2030 to Morocco and to Africa.

CAF would also like to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty the King, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the people of Saudi Arabia for having been awarded the FIFA World Cup 2034.

CAF has worked together and partnered, over many years with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and is appreciative and thankful for this important partnership."