South Africa: Drowning in Corruption - How South Africa's Water Systems Fail Citizens and Erode Trust

11 December 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferrial Adam

Corruption has always been the quiet killer of progress, and what we are witnessing now in South Africa's water sector is no different.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min The most recent Blue, Green and No Drop reports highlight a dismal state of affairs: 46% of drinking water systems fail to meet basic health standards, 67% of wastewater treatment facilities are dysfunctional, and nearly half of all water is lost before it reaches the tap. These are not just numbers; they are a reflection of lives disrupted and rights denied.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Madjodina's recent remarks, suggesting that the crisis is solely a municipal problem, are emblematic of a deeper issue -- an abdication of responsibility by national leadership. While it is true that municipalities are constitutionally tasked with water services, it's disingenuous to ignore the ripple effects of national-level corruption and mismanagement.

Most municipalities in South Africa are failing to meet their basic governance and service delivery responsibilities. The Auditor-General's report highlights that only 34 out of the 257 municipalities in the country have obtained clean audits -- which represents a mere 13% of all municipalities in the country. So, leaving water and sanitation in their hands alone is not going to get us out of the problems we are facing right now....

