Zimbabwe: Opposition CCC 'Shocked' As Parliament Ignores Court Challenge, Effects Changes Made By Tshabangu

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed its dismay at the Parliament's decision to act on the directive of self-imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who reshuffled the opposition's parliamentary hierarchy.

Tensions are simmering in the CCC which is led by Welshman Ncube after Tshabangu's unilateral decision to demote the Chief whip and the Leader of the Opposition in the national assembly.

The power trip by Tshabangu incensed the Welshman Ncube party which has approached the High Court in Bulawayo challenging the changes.

CCC argues that Tshabangu does not have the authority to effect changes in parliament without the approval of the party.

Despite the High Court challenge, Parliament announced the changes in the National Assembly with Lynnette Karenyi Kore being replaced by Maureen Kademaunga as the Leader of the Opposition.

Nonhlahla Mlotshwa is the overall Chief Whip of the opposition, a position which the CCC is disputing.

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure said he was alarmed by the Parliament's decision to effect changes.

"The matter is before the court and according to the Courts the matter will be heard on Friday and it is alarming. It is shocking that after the speaker had been served with the court papers, he went on to make the arrangement.

"As a party, we are operating in a normal democracy where the rule of law is respected when we have such a situation, we approach the courts," said Madzimure.

CCC has been fragmented following Tshabangu's reign of terror in the opposition in which he recalled elected officials resulting in then leader Nelson Chamisa dumping the opposition party.

After the announcement in Parliament, CCC legislator Darlington Chigumbu registered his displeasure over the changes.

"I feel that as a Member of Parliament from this side, my rights are being infringed upon. I feel that what is happening in Parliament is not acceptable," said Chigumbu.