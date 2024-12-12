Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Rewards Sables for Winning Rugby Africa Cup

12 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Four months after winning the Rugby Africa Cup, Zimbabwe's senior men's rugby team was on Wednesday rewarded with US$6 500 each by President Emerson Mnangagwa at the State House.

The Sables reward comes barely a week after Mnangagwa rewarded the Warriors for 2025 AFCON qualification.

Zimbabwe rugby team won the Africa Cup in August to end a 12-year trophy drought, an achievement masterminded by team coach Piet Benade.

Speaking during the presentation, Mnangagwa applauded the Sables for winning the country's second Rugby Africa Cup title in history saying it is a true sign of hard work.

"The nation honours the teamwork and patriotism that you demonstrated throughout the championship, which brought the team this success of being crowned champions.

"This historic achievement reflects your dedication and perseverance as players, coaches, and support staff.

"I am aware that the journey that led to this momentous occasion was not an easy one. As a team, you endured rigorous training sessions and extraordinary pressure on and off the field as you faced competitive as well as aggressive opponents," he said.

Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team had a good 2024 season campaign, other than winning the Rugby Africa Cup, the team ended its 23-year-old winless run against fellow Southern Africa rivals Namibia.

Apart from continental success, Zimbabwe recently recorded its first victory against a team outside the African continent when it won against the United Arab Emirates and South Korea during its Middle East - Asia tour last month.

