Zimbabwe: Zifa Elections - Muponda Pulls Out of 'Financially Demanding'race, Now Backing 'Most Deserving Candidate' Magwizi

Aspiring ZIFA president Gilbert Muponda has pulled out of the race with less than 40 days to the federation's polls which are scheduled for January 25.

Mponda announced this development in a statement posted on his social media pages.

The Harare-based businessman said he is now rallying behind another candidate Nqobile Magwizi whom he shares the same vision.

"After wide consultation, I have decided to withdraw from the ZIFA President elections.

"I fully endorse Nqobile Magwizi as the most qualified and deserving candidate who can revive our game.

"Ngobile Magwizi is qualified, experienced and has a clean proven record of mobilizing resources for the game.

"He is the most deserving candidate who possesses the necessary skills and expertise required to transform Zimbabwean football," said Mponda.

In an interview on Sunday, Muponda highlighted that the election was financially demanding as ZIFA councillors demand a lot of money.

"Meeting these councillors to share your manifesto is very difficult because they demand money.

"We are talking about spending $500 or more per person, so if they are ten, you need US$5000.

"But this is not much because other competing candidates might even splash more than that, so it is very difficult to campaign," he said.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA elections nominations closed on Wednesday and the football mother body is expected to publish all candidates who submitted on Thursday.

After that, the candidates will undergo an integrity test, the final grading process for running for office.