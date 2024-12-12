Somalia's Immigration Boss Meets With Immigration Officials and Calls for Expedition of Passport Processing

12 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Director-General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed, on Wednesday held a special meeting with the officials working at the Passport Issuance Office at the Workers' Center.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strategizing mechanisms to address the backlog of passport applications and processing and ensure efficiency in the immigration departments.

Mohamed instructed the officials to expedite the passport issuance process and urged them to make the service easier for citizens, particularly those who may be vulnerable, and to guide them through the passport service.

Additionally, the Director-General directed the officials to maintain the procedures, ensure transparency, and uphold accountability in the execution of duties.

He also encouraged them to uphold discipline, professionalism, and good work ethics.

Mr. Mohamed said that the Immigration and Nationality Agency is committed to providing an effective public service by utilizing modern technology to streamline the service delivery process, aligning it with global standards.

Since its reestablishment after the collapse of the government in 1990, the Immigration Department has focused on providing essential services such as issuing passports, managing immigration control at borders, and safeguarding the country's nationality records.

The department has also worked on modernizing its systems, including introducing biometric passports, to improve the efficiency and security of travel documentation.

