Kenya: Sakaja Lauds Ruto's Broad-Based Governance Approach for Fostering Unity

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has praised the recent meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, calling it a significant step toward fostering national unity and enhancing Kenya's image on the global stage.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja expressed optimism about the meeting's potential to strengthen investor confidence in the country.

He asserted that the move has restored much-needed calm, thus fostering trade.

"We are very happy that we saw you with former President Uhuru Kenyatta. When these pictures of unity are seen, it increases investor confidence in our country and brings peace and calm," said Sakaja.

President Ruto had on Monday visited Kenyatta at his family home in Gatundu, marking their first direct engagement since their political fallout leading up to the 2022 general elections.

A statement from State House indicated that the two leaders held discussions on matters of national and regional significance.

During the visit, Ruto commended Kenyatta for his statesmanship in overseeing a peaceful transfer of power and for his continued support of Kenya's development. He also highlighted Kenyatta's goodwill toward fostering collaboration among leaders.

Both leaders acknowledged the challenges posed by global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, and economic pressures such as rising commodity prices and currency volatility.

Despite these hurdles, they celebrated Kenya's resilience, pointing to achievements such as reduced inflation (the lowest in a decade), a significant drop in food prices, stabilization of the Kenyan shilling, and lower interest rates.