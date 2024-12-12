South Africa: 'Administrative Failures are Failing Survivors'

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) deplores the systemic failures exposed in the Public Protector's latest report on gender-based violence (GBV). The findings paint a harrowing picture of survivors left stranded by an ineffective justice system, placing immense strain on the country's shelters. For the NSMSA the report is both a wake-up call and a rallying cry for urgent action on survivors on GBVF.

"As this year's 16 Days of Activism draws to a close, South Africa must commit to address the systemic failures in prevention and justice. This report confirms what shelters have known – and endured – for years," says NSMSA. "Survivors turn to shelters when every other system fails them. But shelters cannot continue to do this lifesaving work in the face of chronic underfunding on top of systemic dysfunction – which includes severe delays in GBV case resolutions, poor police responses, and inadequate survivor protection measures and inadequate administrative processes."

According to the NSMSA – an umbrella organisation supporting over 100 GBV shelters – these failures not only prolong survivors' trauma, exposing them to secondary victimisation, but also create an unsustainable burden on shelters. Survivors often remain in shelters far beyond intended stays, unable to leave due to unresolved cases and persistent threats.

"Shelters are meant to be temporary havens," explains NSMSA, "but systemic delays mean survivors stay for months or even years, waiting for justice that never comes. Meanwhile, shelters are stretched to breaking point, juggling overcrowding, limited resources, and increasing demand. The ripple effects are devastating – for survivors, for shelters and their staff, and for the fight against GBV and femicide."

The report also exposes failures within law enforcement. Similar to previous research conducted by the NSMSA and partners, survivors frequently report dismissive or inadequate police responses, leaving them vulnerable and disillusioned. This pushes shelters to take on roles far beyond their mandates, providing emotional, legal, and even advocacy support.

"When police fail to protect survivors, shelters are left to pick up the pieces," says NSMSA. "We see it every day – women coming to us or calling the National GBV Shelter Helpline because they were turned away by police officers or because their abusers were released without consequences. Shelters are not just safety nets but are also having to fill gaps left by the justice system. This is not ideal and, as a result of the overall lack of support and funding received, it simply is not sustainable."

The lack of coordination between police, social services, and the judiciary amounts to a critical failure of the State. Survivors are often shuffled between these systems, with shelters acting as the only consistent source of support. "This lack of communication and accountability leaves survivors feeling abandoned and vulnerable," notes NSMSA. "Shelters should be partners in a coordinated response, but instead, we are left to operate in silos, with little recognition or support."

To address these systemic issues, the NSMSA has called for urgent, survivor-centred reforms. Key priorities include integrating shelters into GBV response strategies, ensuring proper funding, and improving coordination across government departments.

"The government must stop treating GBV shelters as unwanted stepchildren," says the NSMSA. "We are essential frontline responders in the GBV crisis – often the only ones that victims can count on for a survivor-centric approach – yet we are constantly overlooked in national strategies. This must change. This starts with proper funding, clear inclusion in policymaking, and streamlined collaboration with police, social workers, and the judiciary."

The NSMSA also points out specific gaps in the Public Protector's recommendations. While the report advocates for better police accountability and inter-departmental coordination, it fails to prioritise shelters as key stakeholders. "You can't fix GBV without investing in shelters," says the NSMSA. "We need direct funding, support for specialised services like trauma counselling and legal aid, and recognition as critical components of the justice system."

The Public Protector's report also fails to address the unique challenges shelters face in responding to emerging forms of violence, such as online harassment. The NSMSA calls on authorities to expand GBV strategies to include digital safety training and stronger legislation against online abuse.

"GBV is evolving, and so must our response," says NSMSA. "Shelters need the tools to address not just physical threats but also the digital violence that increasingly leads to real-world harm."

In addition to funding and legislative changes, the NSMSA calls for greater accountability in implementing the report's recommendations. "Too often, reforms are promised but never delivered. We need enforceable measures to ensure these changes are not just words on paper. That includes transparent funding mechanisms for shelters and survivor-focused policies that are actually implemented across all provinces."

"This report lays bare the failures of a broken system, but it also gives us a chance to fix it. Shelters cannot carry the weight of this crisis alone. It's time for the government, civil society, the private sector and all South Africans to come together to demand a justice system that works—not just for the privileged but for every survivor of GBV. The lives of women and children depend on it," concludes NSMSA.