Ghana: NDC Urges Party Youth to Withdraw From Collation Centres

12 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The General Secretary (GS) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has urged party youth to withdraw from collation centres.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kwetey said: "NDC Members, your vigilance is appreciated - it is now time to withdraw from collation centres."

The NDC thanked all its members, agents, and supporters for their vigilance and dedication during the critical electoral process.

"Your commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the process has been remarkable and inspiring," he stated, and added, "at this juncture, we call on all you, our members who have dutifully stationed yourselves at collation centres across the country to now leave these centres and return home."

Mr Kwetey noted that this was the time to trust the leadership and the technical staff of their great party to fully manage the rest of the process.

He said the party's leadership, together with their team of experienced professionals, was fully prepared and equipped to ensure that every aspect of the collation and declaration process was handled diligently and transparently.

"Rest assured, we are committed to upholding the will of the people and protecting every vote cast for the NDC."

Mr Kwetey reiterated that the role of the NDC youth in this process had been invaluable and urged them to remain calm and confident as they continued to work in their interest.

"Together, we will secure the victory that Ghana deserves. Let us remain united, resolute, and focused on the goal," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.