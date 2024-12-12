Zimbabwe: Kariba Tourism Players Brace for the Holidays

12 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Some hotels and lodges in Kariba are fully booked while tourism players have introduced new activities like parasailing and a zipline ahead of the festive season.

In Chirundu, low water levels have affected fishing for those who enjoy using boats downstream of the Zambezi River.

Tourism players have introduced new boats with modern amenities to improve the experience of tourists.

Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba (KTBI) coordinator Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said operators and hoteliers in the town are ready for the festive season.

"Operators are ready and have made all the preparations to receive visitors for the holidays," said Mr Shonhiwa.

"We have introduced new activities, including parasailing and a zipline, which are a major hit with visitors.

"There were some cancellations owing to the poor state of the road but efforts are being made to repair damaged sections."

Bitumen World and Exodus are currently patching potholes on some sections of the Harare-Chirundu highway.

