Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Water Crisis Exposes Women and Girls to Abuse

The water crisis in Chitungwiza has reached alarming levels, leaving women and girls vulnerable to abuse as they search for the precious liquid.

The Sprout Women Empowerment Trust (SWET) and Women4Water Movement in Zimbabwe has taken a proactive stance by establishing a platform for dialogue between community members and duty-bearers.

This initiative aims to address the pressing water issues facing the community while empowering women to voice their concerns.

In an interview on Wednesday, SWET director and Women4Water Movement team leader Ms Caroline Mutimbanyoka said residents of Chitungwiza have faced severe water shortages for years.

"Water points are often controlled by 'water bouncers' who impose fees and create an abusive environment for women and girls," she said.

"Abuse of women and girls is now an everyday thing at some of these water points.

"Ultimately, Chitungwiza must have its own water source. We cannot depend on Harare, which is also struggling to serve its own population. Our community deserves better."

The Government has proposed solutions like the Kunzvi Dam and the Muchekeranwa Dam, and Ms Mutimbanyoka emphasised the need to move with speed.

She said the right to clean, safe, and potable water is enshrined in Section 77 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.

Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Mr Innocent Zvaipa acknowledged the plight of Chitungwiza residents.

"We must ensure that our communities have access to basic necessities such as water. It is crucial that we listen to our constituents and act on their behalf," he said.

Member of Parliament for St Mary's Constituency Mr Brighton Mazhindu said the water crisis is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention from the Government.

"We need to expedite the completion of the Muda Dam to provide the people of Chitungwiza with reliable water," he said.

Engineer Joseph Zenda, Chitungwiza Municipality Water Superintendent said they are working tirelessly with Government to ensure improved water supply for Chitungwiza.

As the population of Chitungwiza continues to grow, the call for a permanent solution to the water crisis is becoming increasingly urgent.