Uganda: Police Investigate Stolen Gun From Private Security Guard in Hoima

Police in Hoima are searching for a gun, serial number 564211535, that was stolen from a private security guard attached to Samorayi Protective Services, who was stationed at Oil Energy fuel station in Kiganda Town, Hoima City.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson, said Calvin Runga, a 25-year-old guard, was attacked at night by unknown assailants. The attackers overpowered him, beat him, and fled with the gun.

Runga is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Luke Medical Clinic in Kiganda.

"Our team is on the ground. Calvin was attacked unaware by masked men who beat him and took the gun, which had four rounds of ammunition," Hakiza confirmed.

Hakiza also expressed concern over private security companies deploying only one guard in high-risk locations.

"We have had similar attacks in Masindi, Kiryandongo, and Hoima City in the past two weeks. Guards have been beaten and guns stolen. Despite our repeated warnings, these companies continue to deploy one guard in risky places. This negligence puts their lives at risk. Deploy more than one person," Hakiza reiterated.