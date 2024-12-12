Uganda: 115 Arrested in Kakumiro Night Operation

12 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alan Mwesigwa

Police in Kakumiro District have arrested 115 suspected criminals in a night patrol operation ahead of the festive season.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson, said the operations will continue to weed out criminals who often plan to terrorize residents by stealing property during the festive period.

Among those arrested during the Wednesday night patrol were 101 males and 14 females. The operation was conducted jointly with other security agencies, including the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and police, in various areas such as Igayaza Town and Kikwaya Town, as well as other busy locations in Kakumiro District.

Hakiza confirmed that some suspects were found in possession of knives and pangas believed to be used for criminal activities.

"A number of these criminals were found with knives and pangas, while others were found in incomplete structures smoking marijuana in groups. These individuals have been taken to Kakumiro Central Police Station for questioning. Those who fail to provide clear explanations will be charged in court," Hakiza said.

He noted that the operation was sanctioned following numerous public complaints about persistent criminal raids targeting residents, especially the business community.

"There have been several incidents of criminal gangs raiding property, stealing livestock, food, and breaking into houses. We had to act, and we hope residents can now sleep better. The operation will continue," Hakiza said.

The arrest of the 115 suspects brings the total number of apprehended individuals in the district to 179 within two days.

On Monday, 64 suspected criminals were arrested, including 45 males and 19 females. This earlier operation, conducted jointly by police, UPDF soldiers, and other security agencies, targeted criminal hideouts in Mwintazige Town Council.

