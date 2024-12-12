Zimbabwe: Controversial Ex-Zanu MP Wadyajena, Matutu, 45 Others Stampede for Anti-Corruption Commission Jobs

NAMES of prominent citizens, including politicians, are featured on the list of aspiring commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

According to an interview schedule released by the Parliament of Zimbabwe, a total of 47 candidates have been shortlisted for the ZACC posts.

Interviews are set to be held on December 19, 2024, with interviewees facing the grill until nearly midnight.

The ZACC shortlist includes former Information Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner Quabani Moyo and Zanu PF returnee Tongai Matutu.

Controversial Zanu PF politician, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, as well as the losing Zanu PF Chegutu West candidate in the 2023 election, Last Farai Chigavazira are also vying for positions in the anti-graft body.

The bloated list of 47 also includes human rights lawyer Wilbert Mandinde, Zanu PF apologist Gabriel Chaibva, and former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)'s Outpost magazine editor, Resistant Ncube.

The ZACC is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime.

It was established on September 8, 2005, in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, which outline its powers, functions and objectives. The commission is administered under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).