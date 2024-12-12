Ethiopia: Beefing Up Security Cooperation to Curb Common Threats

Ethiopia and Kenya share a longstanding relationship built on historical ties, mutual interests, and a shared commitment to peace and development in the Horn of Africa. Recently, their partnership has expanded to tackle a pressing and shared challenge of combating regional terrorism and other threats undermining security, stability and progress.

This collaboration is crucial not only for the two nations but also for the broader region, where threats like terrorism, organized crime, and human trafficking disrupt peace and economic growth. The alliance has become a model of regional cooperation, highlighting the power of partnership in addressing complex challenges.

The region faces a range of security challenges, with terrorism being the most significant. Extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab operate primarily in Somalia but carry out attacks in neighboring countries, including Ethiopia and Kenya. These groups exploit porous borders, weak state institutions, and socio-economic inequalities to recruit and spread their ideology.

Both nations understand that terrorism transcends borders and requires coordinated action. Cross-border trafficking of people and goods also undermines regional stability and fuels organized crime.

This week, a Kenyan military delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, in Addis Ababa. Field Marshal Birhanu emphasized Ethiopia and Kenya's enduring ties and their bilateral developments. The two nations are finalizing preparations to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at intensifying their alliance against Al-Shabaab and enhancing cooperation in other areas of peace and security.

General Charles Kahariri thanked Field Marshal Birhanu for the invitation and reiterated the importance of Ethiopia and Kenya in ensuring regional peace and security. Both nations agreed to strengthen their longstanding military cooperation further. The delegation was briefed on Ethiopia's defense institutions, peacekeeping missions, military cooperation, and the current regional situation.

Additionally, a delegation from Kenya's National Defense College, led by Major General Yahya Sheikh Abdi, visited Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Jemaluddin Mustafa and Deputy Director General Ambassador Zerihun Abebe welcomed them, providing an in-depth overview of the geopolitics of the Horn of Africa and emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation to tackle common challenges and achieve shared development goals. The study tour participants included representatives from Kenya, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In fact, the countries' partnership is deeply rooted in historical ties. Sharing a border of over 800 kilometers, the two countries have maintained peaceful coexistence despite occasional disputes. Agreements like the Joint Border Administration and Cooperation Commission and the Ethio-Kenya Defense Pact emphasize joint security efforts and conflict resolution mechanisms.

A significant milestone in their partnership was the establishment of the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) in 2020. This initiative not only enhances trade and economic integration but also strengthens border security, making it harder for terrorist groups and smugglers to exploit the frontier.

The fight against terrorism remains central to Ethio-Kenya cooperation, with a multi-faceted approach combining military, intelligence, and diplomatic efforts. Both nations have contributed troops to AMISOM, playing critical roles in combating Al-Shabaab and stabilizing Somalia. Coordinated efforts have weakened the terrorist group's operational capacity, though challenges persist. Joint military exercises and intelligence-sharing agreements enhance their readiness to address threats.

The Lamu-Garissa-Mandera Triangle and Somali border regions are hotspots where both nations conduct patrols and share intelligence to prevent terrorist incursions. Ethiopia's National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Kenya's Defense Forces (KDF) collaborate to ensure robust defense along their shared border.

Real-time intelligence exchange is vital in countering terrorism. Ethiopia's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and Kenya's National Intelligence Service (NIS) have established mechanisms to enable swift responses to threats, playing a key role in dismantling terrorist networks.

The Ethio-Kenya border has historically been a vulnerability exploited by terrorists and smugglers. Joint border management initiatives, including surveillance technology, checkpoints, and joint patrols, have significantly improved security.

While military and security measures are essential, Ethiopia and Kenya recognize the need to address the root causes of terrorism, including poverty, unemployment, and marginalization. Collaborative development initiatives aim to uplift border communities and reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies.

The two countries are advancing cross-border trade and infrastructure projects to stimulate economic growth in marginalized areas. The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project is a flagship initiative connecting Ethiopia to Kenyan ports, fostering economic integration and creating opportunities for border communities.

Ethiopia and Kenya's partnership extends to regional and international platforms. Both nations are members of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which promotes regional peace and security. They have partnered with the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), and other international organizations to combat terrorism and address its root causes.

They have also called for greater international support in fighting terrorism, emphasizing the need for capacity building, funding, and technical assistance. Their active diplomacy highlights the importance of a global approach to regional challenges.

Despite progress, Ethio-Kenya collaboration faces challenges. The fragile situation in Somalia and the Sudan conflict pose ongoing security risks that could spill over into Ethiopia and Kenya. Resource constraints, including financial and logistical limitations, hinder the full implementation of security and development initiatives.

The Ethio-Kenya alliance demonstrates that regional cooperation is essential in tackling complex transnational challenges. Deepening their partnership through regular military drills, capacity-building programs, and accelerating projects like LAPSSET can unlock economic opportunities and reduce vulnerabilities to radicalization. Their commitment to collective action through IGAD, the AU, and other platforms remains vital.

Ethiopia and Kenya's cooperation in combating terrorism and other threats highlights the power of partnership. By combining military strength, intelligence sharing, and development initiatives, they are addressing immediate security concerns while building a foundation for lasting peace and prosperity. Their efforts serve as a blueprint for other nations in the Horn of Africa, demonstrating how unity and resilience can overcome even the most daunting challenges. As they continue to work together, Ethiopia and Kenya safeguard their futures and contribute to a more secure and stable region for generations to come.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024