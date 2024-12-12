Ghana: Cocobod Gh¢271m Financial Loss Case Adjourned to Jan. 13

The trial of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana COCOBOD, in the GH¢271 million fertiliser deal case, has been adjourned to January 13, 2025.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo, the Managing Director of Agricult Ghana Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing company, are standing trial for conspiracy to crime and procurement breaches in a fertiliser deal, which allegedly caused financial loss of GH¢271 million to the state.

The COCOBOD trial had dragged on for more than six years. Justice Clement Jackson Honyenugah, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was the first trial judge until he went on retirement.

In July 2023, the Court of Appeal ruled that the trial should continue, and this compelled the accused to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal at the Apex Court.

The case docket was later assigned to Justice Gyimah Boadi, who at the outset decided to conduct fresh trial because of what he considered as "suspicions and allegations" from the parties concerned.

Justice Boadi was subsequently transferred and the case was assigned to Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Before then, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godred Yeboah Dame, appealed the decision of Justice Boadi to conduct fresh trial and later in a ruling, a three-member panel of judges overturned the decision to start the trial afresh.

In March 2018, the Attorney-General charged the former CEO and Mr Agongo with 27 counts for allegedly engaging in illegalities that caused financial loss of GH₵ 271.3 million to the state, and led to the distribution of sub-standard fertiliser to cocoa farmers.

Mr Agongo is alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell sub-standard fertiliser to COCOBOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by not allowing Agongo's products to be tested and certified, as required by law.

The two accused have pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges and are on GH¢300,000 bail each.