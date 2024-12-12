Tunisia: President of Republic Stresses Need for Tunisian Diplomacy to Be Proactive in Defending Country's Interests

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace that the world today is witnessing unprecedented rapid developments and that Tunisian diplomacy must be alert to all situations that may arise in order to defend Tunisia's interests.

During his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, the Head of State stressed the role of Tunisian diplomacy in this period, based on its constants.

The President of the Republic also stressed the need for diplomatic and consular missions to redouble their efforts to provide services to Tunisians abroad in the best possible conditions and in the shortest possible time.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the Ministry's activities at bilateral and multilateral levels over the past period.