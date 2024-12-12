Uganda: Who Is Canadian-Ugandan Rapper Lanie Banks?

Right from his childhood days in Mbale in eastern Uganda, Micheal Osings aka Lanie Banks, always involved himself in karaoke, dancing scripts and song writing. Even when he moved to Canada, he joined the Sunday school choir headed by Pastor Bill Binaster from the Toronto Christian Outreach Programme.

The Canadian-Ugandan Rapper, songwriter and music video director has had an eventful life. He strongly believes that on the road to stardom, it's either "you go hard or you go home".

Osings aka Lanie Banks was born on October 10 in 1996. He initially gained recognition in when he performed on September 19 2015 at the NANSU AWARDS.

As a child, Osings was involved in a fatal accident that led to six months of hospitalization at the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital; he missed out two terms of school in Primary three, but his absence in school did not affect his learning.

Osings attended Nabuyonga Primary School where he sat his PLE (Elementary School Exit Examinations) and Mbale Secondary School where he attained his Uganda Certificate of Education (U.C.E).

His family members relocated to Kampala, Uganda's capital where he joined St John's College but faced indefinite expulsion from the school. He moved on to St. Peter's Senior Secondary School Naalya, where he attained his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (U.A.C.E) and went on for undergraduate studies at Makerere University.

He soon after relocated to Toronto, Ontario where he is currently situated.

Musical Journey

In December 2015, Lanie Banks started recording his singles Tondopa, My Moment and My Girl and later on Tuna Bambika. These records aimed at supporting his forth-coming EP album Chain of emotion.

Alongside close friends, Lanie Banks used to perform in multiple public spaces and recreational centers around Kampala though this never yielded into a record deal due to absence of tangible playable records in his sets.

He then met Kaz Kasozi, a Jazz and Classic music artist who was working at the Uganda Cultural Centre (National Theater) and Bayimba Uganda who had a big influence on his career.

Kaz Kasozi invited Lanie Banks for music classes were he learned how to write professional songs and scripts. During that time he also met Maloui Klassien from Switzerland.

Lanie Banks recalls Klassien telling him that if he put effort in his art it could take him to places and from that day forward, he never looked back. He strongly believes that on the road to stardom, it's either "you go hard or you go home".

Currently, Lanie Banks works with OVO sound as a professional rapper. He has also had meetings and dealings with other international acts like Aubrey Graham, Tory Lanez and Davido.

He is married to Peace Nabududa and the couple welcomed their first child Jedi Paris Osings in July 2022.

He is the second last born - in a family of five - to Osings Didmus and Mrs Irene Wondo.