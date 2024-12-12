Liberia: Acting Defense Minister Receives in Audience Us Africom Delegation

BARCLAY TRAINING CENTER, Monrovia - The Deputy Defense Minister for Administration, Dr. Augustine T. Larmin received US AFRICOM delegation at his BTC Office. The delegation was headed by Brigadier General Shawn E. Holtz, the Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement and Programs at the US Africa Command.

The US AFRICOM delegation visit is intended to align the United States Military engagements with Liberia's strategic defense priorities, review the progress of the ongoing joint initiatives, such as the Michigan National Guard State Partnership Program, training collaborations, and logistical support. The engagement is also meant to address challenges and identify opportunities for strengthening the partnership between the AFL and the US Military.

Speaking upon arrival, Brigadier General Holtz thanked the authorities of the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia for the professional role displayed during the participation of the Armed Forces of Liberia in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Mali and urged the authorities to take advantage of future peacekeeping engaging with the United Nations. General Holtz informed the Deputy Minister Larmin that there were more peacekeeping slots and opportunities that the Armed Forces of Liberia could take advantage of. According to him, the US AFRICOM is ready and willing to partner with the Armed Forces of Liberia in providing more training and logistical supports that will help to enhance the capability of the AFL during peacekeeping operations. General Holtz further stressed the US willingness and support in working with its allies in supporting peace operations around the world.

For his part, the Deputy Ministry for Administration, Dr. Augustine Larmin welcomed the delegation and said he was grateful for the visit by the US AFRICOM at his office and the assistance provided to the Armed Forces of Liberia in providing security for the citizens and Liberia's territory. The Deputy Minister of Defense expressed his profound gratitude to the delegation for the visit and stressed the need for partnership and more training opportunities for the Armed Forces of Liberia and the civilian personnel of the Ministry.

He expressed the need for the US engagement with other influential partners for Liberia's quest for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council and also engagement and support in maritime and border security. He further stressed the need for the reactivation of the Air Wing of the Armed Forces of Liberia which got destroyed during the civil conflict.

The Defense Deputy Boss further requested the assistance of US AFRICOM in updating the National Defense and Military Strategy and providing additional logistical support for the army as a means of building a "Force for Good." All of these, according to the Deputy Minister, can be made possible through a Defense Partnership Agreement and Institutional Planning and Sustainability.

The visit by Brigadier General Shawn E. Holtz to the Ministry of National Defense is a high-level engagement which underlines the strong partnership between the AFL and the US. Military in ensuring that Liberia' security needs remain a priority within AFRICOM'S Strategic Framework and sets a positive tone for future collaborations and partnerships in addressing complex security challenges in Liberia.