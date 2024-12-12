Ethiopia: Govt Employees in South West Ethiopia Region Face Hardship After Three Months Without Pay

Addis Abeba — Government employees in Maji district, West Omo zone, South West Ethiopia region, report significant financial hardships after going without salaries for three consecutive months, according to accounts gathered by Addis Standard.

An agriculture officer in Maji, speaking anonymously, confirmed that salaries have not been paid since September. "I am a married man with one child, and I haven't been paid for three months. My family and I are facing severe hardship because of this," he said.

The officer added that the situation has deeply impacted the local economy, which heavily depends on the salaries of government employees. "Now, there's no one to help," he explained, highlighting his inability to afford rent or basic necessities, which has also left landlords in financial distress.

Eliab Zerihun, another employee speaking under a pseudonym for safety reasons, shared that many workers are now resorting to odd jobs to survive. "We haven't been paid for three months. Most of us can't pay rent, and some have been evicted from their homes," he said. Eliab noted that several employees have taken up daily labor or are selling firewood to sustain their families.

He also pointed out that a malaria outbreak has severely disrupted economic activities, and private pharmacies that once provided credit have stopped due to mounting financial constraints. Eliab accused local authorities of threatening employees with disciplinary action whenever they raise concerns about unpaid salaries.

Ongaye Workineh, a teacher in the district, described the situation as dire. "We cannot pay our rent, and landlords are asking us to vacate their houses," he said. Ongaye explained that the high cost of living has forced some professionals, including teachers, to abandon their jobs and take up temporary labor. "We are being harassed and facing many problems," he added.

Efforts by Addis Standard to reach local government officials for comment were unsuccessful.

The issue of unpaid salaries extends beyond Maji. Addis Standard previously reported that in the newly established regions of South and Central Ethiopia, including areas such as Gamo, Wolaita, and Konso, there have been widespread delays in salary payments for teachers and civil servants, with some receiving partial payments or none at all since August 2023.