Kenya: #RutoMustGo Trends on Jamhuri Day as Dissatisfaction with President Grows

Several Kenyans have expressed frustration over the leadership of President William Ruto on social media while he presided over Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens under the theme of jobs, entrepreneurship, and migration. Several hashtags also referred to broader grievances, such as the abuse of protest leaders by security forces during anti-government protests earlier in the year, as reported by Human Rights Watch.

Kenyan President William Ruto led the nation in commemorating Jamhuri Day, which marks 61 years since the country became a republic on December 12, 1964. He presided over the event, which took place at the historic Uhuru Gardens situated along Lang'ata Road in Nairobi County.

The theme of this year's celebrations was Jobs, Labour, Migration, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship.

Kenyans from various parts of the country participated in cultural performances and military parades on the day. There were increased security measures at the Garden's entrance and throughout the city.

In his remarks during Jamhuri Day celebrations, Ruto challenged critics to provide factual accounts of government performance, cautioning the public against "reckless negativity." According to Ruto, the day is also an opportunity for the government to expose and discredit fake news intended to undermine its credibility and dampen its resolve. Kenyans should not be misled by critics who distort the truth about the government's efforts to effect economic reform , he said.

Kenya became a republic 61 years ago, following independence in 1963. However, X users are using the hashtags #RutoMustGo, #RutoLiesAllTheTime, #OneTermPresident and #JamhuriDayo to express their dissatisfaction with the president.

According to some X users, people are suffering in hell for things to be okay, including heavy taxation, killings, corruption, impunity

Some people suggested that Jamhuri Day is meant to pay homage to those Kenyans who were murdered during the protest and those who were abducted but remain unaccounted for. According to Human Rights Watch, Kenyan security forces abducted, tortured, and killed people believed to be protest leaders during the anti-government protests that took place between June and August. The group alleges that abductees were held in illegal detention camps, including forests and abandoned buildings, and denied access to their family members and lawyers.

According to @javier_otieno1, the 'Ruto Must Go' stance is more than just opposition; it's about showing a commitment to change. Silence isn't an option when you fear isolation for not being 'pure' enough in your critique. #RutoMustGo" In a purity spiral, one's political stance becomes a demonstration of allegiance and moral conviction, potentially driving more people to join the call for Ruto's ousting to avoid social ostracism or to be seen as part of the 'pure' opposition.

The hashtag #RutoMustGo gained traction in Kenya as a rallying cry for widespread protests against President William Ruto's administration. The protests were initially inspired by opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which proposed tax increases on essential items such as bread and cooking oil but have developed into a broader movement for political reform.