Zimbabwe: Gems Flying High At African Champs

Tadious Manyepo — Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Gems have made a bold statement of intent at the ongoing African Championships after recording their second win over Eswatini in Namibia yesterday.

After a dream start to the contest where they beat Uganda 50-49, the Ropafadzo Mutsauki made sure of the flawless start by clipping an impressive 78-27 win over Eswatini to take control of Pool B, which also has the hosts, Namibia.

With a spring in their step following their famous win over Uganda, the Gems were in an uncompromising mood against the minnows.

They were as good in defence as they were in attack, hitting the ring 20 times in the opening quarter while restricting their opponents to just six points during that period.

The Gems further stretched their advantage going into the half-time break, leading 39-13, and literally ran over them until the end. Mutsauki hailed the girls for their spirit heading into today's match against Namibia to conclude group business.

"I am impressed with how the team is playing," said Mutsauki.

"We beat Uganda for the first time in 10 years, I think. That shows the character my girls possess.

"At one point during that match, we were down and we thought we were going to lose.

"But the team just engaged top gear and made sure they pegged Uganda back, and we eventually won.

"And against Eswatini, we just went out there and threw everything.

"The team is in no mood to relax. We played very well, and we are hoping to continue on that path."

Zimbabwe seems to be benefiting from the experience they got from their recent tour of the UK, where they came third in the Celtic Cup that featured winners Wales, runners-up Scotland, and Northern Ireland in Glasgow.

And they will be hoping to continue grinding at the tournament, which will end on December 15.