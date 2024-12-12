Zimbabwe: Govt Hails Chahwanda Stadium Progress

The government says the country can make huge strides in sporting infrastructure development if more private players come on board.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Emily Jesaya said this after touring Chahwanda Stadium (Heart main arena), which is under construction in Kwekwe.

The venue, which is scheduled to house 10 000, is already taking shape with engineers on site working round the clock.

They have already laid the lawn and drainage system, with changing rooms and terracing being erected.

There is also a B-Arena being prepared simultaneously.

The stadium is a brainchild of Prophet Walter Magaya in partnership with Kwekwe businessman Shepherd Chahwanda.

And yesterday Jesaya saluted the pair for playing their part in the advancement of the game in the country.

"I'm very happy with the amazing work that is being done by the private sector in their effort to improve the sports facilities in the country.

"I never expected to see something of such high standards but as I was touring the stadium, I'm convinced that it will be one of the best facilities that can be used by athletes and can possibly host international games," said Jesaya.

"It's still a work in progress, but with the work that they are doing, I'm positive that the stadium will be of higher quality.

"This is also important for the private sector to complement government efforts because President Emmerson Mnangagwa has always said the country is open for business.

"He is always encouraging the government to work with the private sector, and the fact that they are willing to come and work together with us is a true testament that the country is open and conducive to working in.

"And I'm positive that more individuals and corporates will come on board in helping developing sporting infrastructure that will help us in producing top athletes as a country."

Magaya has already built another 5 000-seater stadium in Waterfalls -- the Heart Stadium, which was used by his team, Yadah Stars, in the just-ended 2024 Premiership season.

And he said his passion was to see the development of the game in the country.

Magaya is expected to file his nomination for the ZIFA presidential post set for January 25 next year.

But he said he would not be shaken in his pursuit for the development of the game even if he was to lose in his ZIFA presidential bid.

"We are humbled to receive high-ranking government officials at the construction site of the Chahwanda Stadium (Heart Main Arena). The support is invaluable, and we really appreciate it," said Magaya.

"I want to see the game growing in the country, and this is our small way to try and contribute positively to the development of the game in the country.

"I am still considering dropping in my nomination for the ZIFA presidential election, but even if I lose, that won't stop me from playing my part in developing football in Zimbabwe."