Zimbabwe: Motocross' Ultimate Show to Light Up Donnybrook

THIS is the ultimate show of the year. This is the biggest motorcycling event to be held in Zimbabwe since the attainment of independence in April 1980.

There's no room for error, and there are no second chances!

The next three days, starting from today and then Friday and Sunday, will see well over 200 Supercross and motocross riders from all over the world converging in Harare for the three-day International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series.

The International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series is a supercross and motocross carnival that will take place in Harare tonight, and it has attracted riders from Australia, Austria, France, South Africa, Mozambique, and, of course, the host, Zimbabwe.

The three-day event will be held at the iconic Donnybrook Park Raceway, which is considered the premier motorsport venue in Zimbabwe.

The organisers aim to make the event one of the world's biggest and most spectacular motorcycling events.

The 2024 International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series will burst into life tonight with the first of its two Supercross nights.

Supercross is a type of motocross that involves off-road motorcycles racing on a dirt track with jumps and obstacles. The races are held in sports stadiums, and the tracks are usually constructed there. Supercross is considered one of the most physically demanding sports in the world.

And it has come knocking on our doors at the legendary motorsport venue in Zimbabwe -- Donnybrook -- from tonight and Friday for the opening two Supercross nights of the International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series.

The Supercross events will be followed by some high-octane motocross racing on Sunday to close this motorcycling carnival.

The series' return to Donnybrook for the first time with a new title sponsor -- Surge Energy Drink -- and they have helped to bring another Zimbabwe Summer Series filled with great battles, big crashes, and probably great memories.

Top dirt bike riders from Australia, Austria, and France will be making their way to this part of the world for this motorcycling jamboree.

Two Australian riders, Matt Moss (MX1 Class) and Jaxon Hadlow (MX2 Class), will be in town to spice up and add some international flavour to this event.

One of Australia's highest credentialed Supercross racers, Moss, will be the man to watch during this event.

Moss, a nine-time Australian motocross and supercross champion, is already desperate to hit the track tonight.

Moss had an injury-interrupted 2023 season but was the highest-placed Australian rider in 2022, behind US import Justin Brayton, and is fit and fired up for a huge year and determined to be the first Australian rider to win the Zimbabwe Summer Series in a number of years.

Leading the way for Zimbabwean dirt bike riders are the usual suspects: Daiyaan "D" Manuel, Emmanuel Bako, Doug Mellor, Riley Rocher, Karl van As, and Ricky Whyte.

Manuel will race in the seniors MX2 Class while Bako, Rocher, and van As will be chasing for glory in the 125cc Class.

Ricky Whyte, son of the legendary superbike rider Shaun Whyte, is back in the country and has entered to race in the MX3 Class.