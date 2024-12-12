Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Christmas Cheer Fund to Support Vulnerable Groups

Mutsawashe Mashandure — Chitungwiza Municipality, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has launched the Mayor's Christmas Cheer Fund to assist approximately 250 vulnerable community members.

Speaking at the Mayor's Christmas Cheer Fund launch, Mayor Rosaria Mangoma said vulnerable people should be supported in the wake of the El Niño-induced drought which has affected the country.

This event has come at a time when vulnerable people are feeling the effects of the drought experienced during the 2023 to 2024 summer season. These people need our support. So, as we give, let us remember that each act of kindness counts, she said.

Councillor Mangoma urged guests at the launch to contribute towards the cheer fund highlighting that every donation can make a difference.

"Your donation, no matter how small, has the power to profoundly impact someone's life. I urge each one of you to help in any way you can, whether by donating or simply spreading the word about this initiative," she said.

Cllr Mangoma hoped that the council's social welfare office would help identify beneficiaries.

"We are looking forward to assisting at least 250 people, up from the 105 beneficiaries who benefited from grocery hampers raised for the 2023 Mayor's Cheer Fund. We hope to donate to care organisations such as Bumhudzo Old People's Home, as well as to those in wards, including households affected by fire this year," said Cllr Mangoma.

She assured the community that the cheer fund would be handled transparently and that every dollar will be accounted for.

"I want to assure you all that transparency and accountability are paramount in managing this fund. We are going to ensure that we uphold this until the gifts reach their beneficiaries."

Cllr Mangoma also encouraged other stakeholders to join in the effort, emphasising that improving society was a collective responsibility.

"This reflects our heartfelt commitment to uplifting our community, supporting the needy, and fostering a spirit of togetherness in urban Chitungwiza. The cause is not for the municipality alone. This is indeed my prayer to everyone who is going to extend a helping hand through the cheer fund," she said.

She called on the corporate sector and community members to contribute generously.

"I am therefore pleading with you all to give generously so that the less fortunate might enjoy the festive season with smiles. We all have a responsibility to respond to the plight of the underprivileged."