Zimbabwe: 60pc of Global Femicide Committed By Family Members

Over 51 000 women and girls were "killed intentionally" in 2023 by intimate family members, according to a UN Women report.

A United Nations (UN) Women report has revealed that family members are behind most femicide incidents globally. The report, released in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC), highlights the scale of gender-based violence and the alarming prevalence of intimate partner and family killings.

In 2023, an estimated 85 000 women and girls fell victim to femicide globally, with 60 percent (51 000) killed by intimate family members, including fathers, husbands, brothers, and uncles. Africa bore the brunt, with 21 700 women and girls losing their lives in the continent.

The report's disturbing statistics translate to 140 women and girls dying daily at the hands of their partner or close relative -- one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes.

Femicide, the killing of women and girls, is a global concern, affecting all regions.

The UN report shows that this violence has specific patterns, which include previous records of harassment and violence on victims, illegal deprivation of the victim's liberty, and rape or mutilation of victims, among others. Sometimes, the bodies of the victims are dumped in public spaces.

The domestic danger

This trend is disturbing. Home should be a place of safety but it is increasingly becoming a dangerous environment for women and girls.

Recently, HumAngle told the story of Falmata, a 17-year-old victim from Bama, a community in Borno State, north-eastern Nigeria, who was murdered by her uncle in April after years of physical and verbal abuse.

Despite the brutal nature of her death and subsequent involvement of local authorities, the perpetrator remains free and has yet to face justice.

This lack of accountability is all too common across Africa where femicide cases frequently go unreported or unresolved.

This lack of accurate statistics makes it difficult to assess the full extent of the crisis, hindering efforts to address it.

Tackling the issues

UN Women has called for more efforts in active data collection, which can be achieved by the creation of specialised agencies or government statistical offices to collect data on femicide to analyse the trends and patterns associated with the killings.

According to the report, "Significant efforts to reverse the negative trend in terms of data availability would thus increase government accountability for addressing violence against women."

The report also suggested a multi-pronged approach.

Public awareness campaigns led by civil society organisations have proven effective in raising the profile of gender-based violence, and the UN calls for more of such initiatives.

Legal reform is also crucial

The report recommends the introduction and enforcement of laws specifically targeting femicide, as seen in some countries where the practice is now treated as a distinct crime under domestic violence legislation.

Additionally, a reform in school curriculums aimed at fostering an understanding of acceptable behaviours and roles associated with men and women in society was also recommended.

