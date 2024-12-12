Zimbabwe: Chipanga Arrested Over Presidential Inputs

Kudzi Chipanga, a Zanu PF official, yesterday appeared before Rusape Magistrates Court facing charges of stealing Presidential Pfumvudza inputs worth US$11 200 from the Department of Agriculture Research and Extension (Arex) in Makoni District.

He appeared before Rusape regional magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko who remanded him on US$400 bail to January 30.

Chipanga was ordered to reside at his Wakefield Farm in Headlands, report on Monday and Friday every week at Rusape Rural Police Station until the end of his trial and must not interfere with witnesses or investigations.

Mutare lawyer Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, represented Chipanga, while Ms Event Dhliwayo prosecuted, and did not oppose bail.

Chipanga's bail application was anchored on his Constitutional rights that an accused person must be released unconditionally or on reasonable conditions, pending a charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons justifying their continued detention.

Mrs Dhliwayo, when asked by the court to put her reasons for not opposing bail, said Chipanga knew there were charges hanging over his neck since November 27, but unlike his accomplices, did not hide from the police and justice. He presented himself to the police and cooperated, which meant he did not intend to abscond trial.

Mrs Dhliwayo also said the Constitution guarantees the accused person's right to personal liberty, meaning every person has the right not to be detained without trial or deprived of liberty without a just cause. Chipanga had furnished the police with a traceable address where he could be ordered to stay until finalisation of the matter.

The State also argued that the offence was committed during a political rally, which Chipanga had no potential to commit again, if released on bail.

Ms Dhliwayo said she also sought guidance of the police who indicated that a lot of witnesses still have to be interviewed, and of which some may be difficult to locate, and detaining him for such long period of time amounted to abuse of justice.

It was the State case that on November 27, Arex received 200x50kg bags of ZFC Compound D fertilisers, 100x5kg of SC649 seed maize and 500 packets of vegetable seed from the Grain Marketing Board Rusape Depot, which were meant for distribution in Ward 38 in Headlands under the Pfumvudza programme.

The inputs were loaded into a MAN truck (AFJ 6795), driven by Mr Trust Mangwanda, who ferried the inputs to Lawrencedale Primary School, where there was a ZANU PF star rally.

After the rally, Chipanga and his alleged accomplices, Innocent Magutakuona, Michael Musekiwa and Julius Chipfupa, who are still at large, told Ms Noria Gashu of Arex that they were the ones who were going to share and distribute the inputs to the people since they were claiming that they were the ones who had sourced the inputs, said the prosecutor.