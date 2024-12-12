Zimbabwe: 'Tropical Cyclone Chido Not a Threat to Zim'

Precious Manomano — The Southern African Development Community Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) has issued a warning regarding Tropical Cyclone Chido, which has formed over the south-western Indian Ocean, approximately 1 332 kilometres off the coast of Madagascar.

According to the latest advisory from the SADC Climate Services Centre, the cyclone has recorded maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (55 knots) and gusts reaching up to 130 km/h.

"The potential for Chido to develop into a Category 3 cyclone within the next 24 hours is high," said the SADC Climate Services Centre.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in northern Madagascar, bringing with it heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. Following its initial impact on Madagascar, Chido is predicted to re-intensify and affect the Comoros and Mozambique.

"Our forecasts indicate severe weather conditions in these areas, and we are urging residents to prepare accordingly," the SADC Climate Services Centre said.

MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said in Zimbabwe, Tropical Storm Chido's distance and trajectory (or current path) is too far and too distant to be of concern, adding that the country is expecting to get rains at the weekend.

"Noting well that these systems tend to change, especially when they come across land, for instance when they reach Madagascar, for much of this week, it should be mostly sunny and hot. The storms we are anticipating are the ones from the opposite side in Botswana, which should enter through Matabeleland provinces as we get into the weekend. So in essence, it's a wet weekend but due to storms from Botswana, and not Chido," he said.

In a statement, the MSD said while Tropical Cyclone Chido's path may change, they are advising residents to stay alert and informed through the official Meteorological Services channels.

To mitigate the impact of Tropical Cyclone Chido on Madagascar and nearby islands, SHOC has called for several preparedness measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Member States, such as Madagascar and the island states, are urged to monitor updates from their National Meteorological and Hydrological Centres and to disseminate timely information to the public. Communities must be well informed and prepared for any potential impacts," SCHOC said.

Additional measures include strengthening infrastructure resilience, activating evacuation plans, and stocking essential emergency supplies.