Nigeria: Suswan, Edeh Pledge Solar Electricity for Benue Varsity

A former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswan, and the Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), Chief Paul Edeh, have pledged to provide 24-hour solar electricity to power the administrative block of Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi.

They made the pledge during the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees by the university.

Among those honoured were Prof. Toyin Falola, a renowned scholar in history and African studies; Engr. Chief Sylvanus Gbasarah; and posthumous awardees Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo and Lt. Colonel Joseph Akahan.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Chief Paul Edeh expressed gratitude to the governing council, Senate, and management of BSU for recognising their contributions.

Edeh and Suswan have jointly decided to install a 60-kilowatt solar power system for the administrative block, with each contributing 30 kilowatts.

He restated their commitment to commence the project promptly, starting with a needs assessment by a consultant.