On Sunday, December 15, Afropop Worldwide is excited to present a Pop-up live performance featuring Malawi's top solo artists, Praise Umali, Maggie Kadrum, and Chikondi Wiseman, at Uka Coffee in the cultural hub of Kweza, Lilongwe, Malawi.

This event will be part of our annual year-end programming and fundraising appeal, providing fans and industry professionals around the world with the opportunity to connect with these authentic artists and experience the diversity of African music.

At Afropop Worldwide, we believe African and diaspora artists deserve the world stage--and we're here to make that happen. For decades, we've worked to amplify their voices, tell their stories, and connect them with global audiences. With over 500 podcasts under our belt, this Instagram Live performance series continues that legacy.

Mukwae Wabei Siyolwe, host of AfropopUP shares, "This is an incredible opportunity for audiences around the world to connect with the rich musical traditions of Malawi in real time. We're thrilled to bring these artists to the forefront." Founder Sean Barlow echoes the sentiment, saying, "Afropop has always been about building pathways for African artists to thrive. This performance is just the beginning of what we hope will be a much bigger movement."

Maggie Kadrum is an Afro-jazz vocalist who hails from Malawi. Her musical journey began as a detour when she wasn't selected to attend university. Because of this minor setback, she found solace and purpose in music. According to Maggie, it was music that chose her and guided her towards her true calling. Today, she is known for her remarkable blend of jazz with an African nuance, captivating audiences with her brilliant vocals and vibrant performances.

Inspired by the legendary Angelique Kidjo and the remarkable Sibongile Khumalo, Maggie aspires to inspire young Malawians to pursue their dreams against all odds. In addition to her vocal talents, she also showcases her skills on the acoustic guitar and bass, adding depth and versatility to her musical repertoire.

Her music is a celebration of African heritage, expressing emotions, stories, and dreams in a way that transcends cultural boundaries.

Maggie Kadrum writes and performs her own music in Tumbuka, her native language and English. Through her heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, she preserves her cultural heritage and showcases the power of diversity in music.

Maggie Kadrum has graced various stages within Southern Africa, captivating audiences with her remarkable talent. She has performed at music festivals, cultural events, and venues, receiving accolades for her powerful voice and engaging stage presence. Her performances have left an indelible mark on the music scene in Malawi, making her a sought-after performer in the Afro jazz genre.

"The excitement surrounding our live performances through Instagram is palpable," said Mukwae Wabei Siyolwe host of AfropopUP. "This is an excellent opportunity for audiences around the world to experience the rich musical traditions of Malawi in real time. We hope that this event will inspire further engagement and support for African artists.

Intensely devoted to challenging the norm, Lilongwe-based singer, songwriter, and producer Praise Umali is redefining what it means to make 'Afro-Pop' music.

Praise has diversified his sound and experimented in ways that challenge ideas of what it means to be a Malawian musician. His music carries Indie, Afro, and Folk sounds with strong acoustic undertones and is influenced and inspired by the works of Jon Bellion, James Arthur, Faith Mussa, Lawi, and JP Saxe.

Praise draws inspiration from many corners of his life, He writes for both himself and his audience, in hopes that someone will hear his story and find the strength to keep writing their own.

His unfiltered form of writing was shown in his debut Album "SEPTEMBER" which features songs like his debut single 'Proud', which made waves in 2020, and 'You'll be Good (2021)' a song that has become an anthem for pushing through and persevering.

Afropop Worldwide's founder Sean Barlow expressed enthusiasm about this live performance initiative, stating,

"At Afropop, we believe that the global stage belongs to African and African Diaspora artists. By connecting these artists with an international audience, we aim to build pathways for their success. This performance marks just the beginning; we are committed to mentoring and promoting Afro artists in innovative ways and look forward to further expanding our reach in the coming years as part of our move to make Afropop an American institution for future generations ."