South Africa: DWF at 10 - Governance Renewal for Our Next Chapter

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary in November 2024 by bringing together its entire team from four different countries for strategic planning and a celebration with partners and friends of the organisation.

Poetry, conversations, music, our history-telling exhibit and the skyline of Johannesburg CBD provided the backdrop for our celebrations at Hallmark House.

As the organisation prepares for the next chapter, we are pleased to announce the appointment of a new board of directors who will guide the organisation towards new heights and greater democracy development impact.

The constitution of the new board of directors provides both continuity and renewal, ensuring we are able to build on the successes of our first 10 years of activity. It will enable us to strengthen governance capacity on oversight, broaden governance expertise, and bring new ideas and networks while focusing on consolidation, sustainability and growth.

The board consists of the following people:

Nerine Kahn--Acting Chairperson, non-executive. Nerine is a labour market and governance expert who has been a member of the DWF board since 2019. A former Director of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), she is a qualified attorney with a BA, LLB, and advanced Diploma in Labour Law. She practised for six years, specialising in labour law. She was then employed by the CCMA as a commissioner for six years. Nerine was previously the Chief Director for Labour Relations in the Department of Labour. In that capacity, she was responsible for the Labour Relations Act (including being the government representative on the CCMA Governing Body), the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and the Employment Equity Act.

Lesley Donna Williams - non-executive. Lesley is an international process facilitator specialising in dialogue moderation, developing innovation and leadership capacity, as well as designing and facilitating large group processes, participatory policy development, and science and cultural diplomacy. She founded the first Impact Hub in Africa to promote social innovation on the continent. She was the founding Chief Executive Officer of Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, aiming to create world-leading African digital entrepreneurs. Her work has garnered prestigious recognition, including the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du merite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) by the President of the French Republic for the partnerships she has developed between France and South Africa in the creative and cultural industries. Lesley is a recipient of the Inspiring Fifty award by the Kingdom of the Netherlands as one of the most inspiring women in STEM industries in South Africa, a Mail & Guardian Top 200 young South African, a recipient of an Unashamedly Ethical Award in the Business Category, a BP Antarctica expedition young global leader in climate change and an Aspen Ideas Fellows for her ability to transform ideas into action. Lesley serves on several boards, including the Innovation Foundation for Democracy, Power Grids Education Trust and Hitachi Energy South Africa.

Tefo Raditapole - non-executive. Tefo chairs the board of directors of the law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom, having begun his legal career at the firm in 1990. He holds a BA (Law) from the National University of Lesotho and an LLB from Wits University. Before the first democratic elections in 1994, he acted extensively for the African National Congress and the Congress of South African Trade Unions. Tefo is a professional conflict manager and trainer. He has consulted for various institutions, including the International Labour Organisation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa, the National Democracy Institute and the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa. Tefo served as a special advisor to the Premiers of Gauteng Province from 1999 to May 2009 and served on the Gautrain Political Committee in that capacity. He also served as a Commissioner on the Commission for Employment Equity and is a former part-time Commissioner of the CCMA. Tefo sits on several boards and is chairperson of the boards of the Credit Ombudsman and the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation. He is an internationally accredited commercial mediator under the auspices of the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR).

Sandra Mutyambizi - ex-officio, DWF's Director of Finance and Operations, has joined the board in an executive role. She started with the organisation in 2018 and has steadfastly risen through the ranks. Sandra is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience managing complex financial operations across various sectors. She has a proven track record in implementing robust financial policies and internal controls, as well as successfully leading organisations through audits and compliance exercises with international donors like USAID and the European Union. Her expertise in budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting has been instrumental in ensuring sound financial management at Democracy Works Foundation and previously with the Southern Africa Trust. Additionally, Sandra has a strong background in operational management, including overseeing human resources and contributing to strategic planning. Sandra holds a Post Graduate Certificate in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool. In her board roles, Sandra has brought her extensive financial and operational expertise to the table. Her ability to balance financial stewardship with operational efficiency ensures that organisations under her guidance meet their financial obligations and thrive in a competitive environment.

Olmo von Meijenfeldt - ex-officio, DWF's Founding Executive Director, will continue to serve the organisation as a board member in an executive role. He has been responsible for seed funding and building the organisation into what it is today, supported by the fantastic DWF Team. His key passion and drive remain international solidarity, African Renaissance and solving the age-old challenge of non-profit financial sustainability for DWF while ensuring the organisation provides democracy development relevance in a changing world. Over a nearly 30-year career, he has overseen the investment of half a billion Rand in official development aid in the cause of governance, democracy, and human rights in South Africa and the region. He has equally overseen the growth of DWF as a diverse, multi-national, African team, with emphasis on a positive gender balance and growing women's leadership.

DWF will consider additional board members who will help us grow the organisation. In 2025, the board of directors will choose a new Chairperson from among its members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About DWF

DWF was established in 2014 in response to weakening public institutions, corruption, declining public participation in South Africa, and concerns about the state of democracy and development in post-liberation Southern Africa.

We believe democracy is an ongoing endeavour, constantly faced with challenges and never fully completed. We are excited by the continuity provided by Nerine and Olmo, which is complemented by the new ideas and governance experience we have brought on through Lesley, Tefo, and Sandra.

Democracy Works Foundation is uniquely positioned to continuously invest in and nurture resilient democracies. We believe our new board, with its extensive experience and capabilities, is well-equipped to drive DWF's mission forward as we take on new challenges and expand our reach - particularly in deepening democratic culture, strengthening institutions and climate governance, as well as developing new leaders.

The organisation takes this opportunity to thank our inspiring former directors, founding Chairperson William Gumede and founding board member Busi Dlamini, for their intellectual leadership, vision, and drive during our first five years of operation. The organisation would not be where it is today without their vital contributions, leadership, and governance.

We also thank Badian Maasdorp and Adjoa Ayivor for their support and governance prowess over the past 5 years and helping us pivot the organisation towards increased professionalism and stronger governance.