Sudan: SAF Airstrike On Crowded Market a Flagrant War Crime

12 December 2024
Amnesty International (London)

Responding to reports that Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) killed dozens in an air strike on a crowded market in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) controlled town of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

"Bombing a market full of civilians is one of the clearest examples of a war crime that exists. The potential presence of soldiers in an area cannot in any way be used as justification.

"Reports received by Amnesty International, including from witnesses in Kabkabiya, indicate military aircraft bombed Kabkabiya's weekly market on 9 December, when the area was packed with civilians, killing dozens. Fifteen of the dead were displaced civilians who had previously fled to Kabkabiya to escape attacks elsewhere, according to a representative of displaced people in Darfur.

"SAF and RSF and all other parties to Sudan's conflict must immediately end all attacks on civilians. All those suspected of criminal responsibility for this attack and all others against civilians in Sudan should be brought to justice in fair trials."

Background

The Kabkabiya attack appears to be part of a wave of airstrikes reported by aid groups and conflict monitors in the last week.

Amnesty International has previously documented other cases of SAF airstrikes against civilian areas during both the ongoing conflict with the RSF and during previous conflicts.

Timing an attack when the most civilians are present maximizes civilian harm. International law prohibits attacks on civilian objects and requires the parties to a conflict to minimize civilian harm.

