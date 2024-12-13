Kenya: Beware of Fake Facebook Account 'Inuka Mkopo' Offering Non-Existent Loans to Kenyans

Beware of fake Facebook account 'Inuka Mkopo' offering non-existent loans to Kenyans

IN SHORT: Many Kenyans struggling financially would be happy to access quick loans without stringent credit checks. But beware, this Facebook account with attractive loan offers and a quick application process is out to scam you.

The Facebook account Inuka Mkopo wants to convince Kenyans on Facebook that it can offer solutions to their financial needs.

It claims users can access up to KSh100,000 (US$766) and promises to deposit the money into applicants' M-Pesa accounts within "3 minutes" of application.

M-Pesa is a mobile financial service by Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecoms company. It allows users to send and receive money on their mobile phones.

The account invites interested users to call or send a message to the phone number provided.

Its adverts have attracted significant engagement, including direct applications in the comment section.

But can the account and its offers be trusted? We checked.

Fake account

Despite claiming to offer loans, Africa Check noticed that the account did not have a website or app where users could enquire and transact. Instead, it asked users to apply by calling or sending a message on WhatsApp. This is the first red flag.

We also noticed that the account's ads lacked key elements such as a logo and colours that would typically identify a legitimate business. Thus, its graphics appeared in different colours on different dates. This could indicate that they have been downloaded from elsewhere.

Africa Check called the number listed by the account and asked for a loan of KSh15,000 (about US$115). The person who answered our call said there was a registration fee for each loan amount requested. Our requested loan required a registration fee of KSh250 (about US$1.9), a major red flag.

The WhatsApp profile photo of the number provided has the logos of leading lenders in Kenya, including Tala, M-Shwari, Equity Bank Limited and Branch. This clearly exposes the account as an imposter.

The account in question is fake and its loan offers are a scam.

Know the signs

Here are some tips for spotting fake accounts and pages on social media offering loans and various products on credit:

Badly written and repeated posts: These accounts and pages have posts that are poorly written and repeated on different dates. The posts have grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, odd punctuation and sometimes sentences written in ALL CAPS. The images used to advertise the offers are sometimes blurred. Legitimate organisations invest in well-written adverts and professionally designed images.

These accounts and pages have posts that are poorly written and repeated on different dates. The posts have grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, odd punctuation and sometimes sentences written in ALL CAPS. The images used to advertise the offers are sometimes blurred. Legitimate organisations invest in well-written adverts and professionally designed images. Unrelated/missing websites or apps: Fake accounts and pages usually don't link to any website or app and direct users to make applications on WhatsApp. Others include websites that do not open or contain information unrelated to the business. Established businesses have websites or apps where customers can transact and make enquiries.

Fake accounts and pages usually don't link to any website or app and direct users to make applications on WhatsApp. Others include websites that do not open or contain information unrelated to the business. Established businesses have websites or apps where customers can transact and make enquiries. Upfront fee: Fake accounts and pages offering loans and products on credit often ask users to pay a fee upfront. Reputable lenders don't ask you to pay a certain amount before giving you a loan. Most will build the cost of lending into the total amount to be repaid. For accounts and pages offering anything on credit, like motorbikes, it is best to visit their store or offices to assess the product.

Fake accounts and pages offering loans and products on credit often ask users to pay a fee upfront. Reputable lenders don't ask you to pay a certain amount before giving you a loan. Most will build the cost of lending into the total amount to be repaid. For accounts and pages offering anything on credit, like motorbikes, it is best to visit their store or offices to assess the product. Suspicious repostings across Facebook groups: Fake accounts and pages offering loans and products on credit actively republish their offers across Facebook groups with thousands of members, as most are newly created and have a low following. Genuine businesses rely on paid advertising and compelling promotional content to grow.

Fake accounts and pages offering loans and products on credit actively republish their offers across Facebook groups with thousands of members, as most are newly created and have a low following. Genuine businesses rely on paid advertising and compelling promotional content to grow. Check if listed contacts are on legit websites: Imposter accounts and pages usually list contacts that cannot be found on legit businesses' websites, apps or social media accounts. If an account or page claims to represent a specific lender, check if the contact details provided by the account or page match those on the lender's website.

Imposter accounts and pages usually list contacts that cannot be found on legit businesses' websites, apps or social media accounts. If an account or page claims to represent a specific lender, check if the contact details provided by the account or page match those on the lender's website. Unbranded businesses: Fake accounts and pages often run unbranded businesses. Their adverts lack key elements, such as a logo and colours, that usually identify a legit business. Legitimate businesses tend to have professionally designed ads that use the company's logo and colours.