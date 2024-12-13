Nigeria: No, Herbal Tea Won't Solve All Your Kidney-Related Problems

No, herbal tea won't solve all your kidney-related problems

IN SHORT: This Facebook page encourages its 23,000 followers to buy a "kidney cleanser and detoxifying herbal tea" that can allegedly cure several kidney-related conditions. However, without scientific proof that the tea works, the public should not trust it.

The Facebook page All Originals advertises a "kidney cleanser and detoxifying herbal tea" that it claims can solve all your kidney problems.

Its posts list illnesses the tea can allegedly cure, including frequent urination, urinary tract infections, nausea and vomiting, and severe back pain.

The posts on the page feature the same video of a man speaking in Yoruba, a language widely spoken in southwest Nigeria. He says the tea can also cure swollen legs and hands, constant weakness, itches and dizziness. He then encourages users to order it via the link attached.

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that form part of the urinary system. They filter blood, eliminate waste and regulate fluid balance in the body.

More of the page's posts about the tea can be found here, here and here.

Red flags

We clicked on the link attached to the posts and it directed us to a website advertising the same product. To lure users, the website uses phrases such as "free gift", "order now to claim your bonuses" and "discount price". Scammers often use this language to pressure you into buying their product.

The website also features screenshots of what appear to be positive reviews from "happy customers". But without scientific proof that the product works, these reviews should not be trusted.

Users who would like to order the tea are asked to fill in a form at the bottom of the page. It asks for personal details such as name, phone number and address. This is a tactic known as phishing. Scammers use it to trick social media or internet users into giving up their personal information. It can lead to crimes like identity theft.

See your doctor instead

Dr Babaniji Omosule, a nephrologist based in the UK, told Africa Check that he was not aware of any evidence supporting drugs that detox or cleanse the kidneys.

A nephrologist specialises in diagnosing and treating kidney conditions.

"Anyone with kidney disease or problems needs to see a medical doctor or nephrologist," he said.