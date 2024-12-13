Liberia: Expulsion - CDC Gives Deputy Speaker 'Red Card'

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on Wednesday gave 'political red card" by expelling the deputy speaker, Thomas Fallah following recommendations from the disciplinary committee of the party.

"The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has taken a decisive and firm step by EXPELLING DEPUTY SPEAKER THOMAS P. FALLAH WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, in keeping with recommendations from the National Disciplinary Committee (Grievance and Ethics Committee)," the statement issued late December 11, 2024 said signed by its national chairman, Alty. Janga A. Kowo.

Fallah has been with the party for over a decade. But in November deputy Fallah, who hails from Lofa County, the homeland of president Joseph Boakai and several CDC lawmakers were temporarily suspended for their involvement in the removal of speaker, Fonati Koffa, a member of the CDC.

Fallah led the removal when the speaker was in Rome attending an international conference with president Boakai who invited him. But upon his return, Fallah temporarily supported Speaker Koffa and later parted company with him to join the majority bloc.

Following his return to the majority bloc, he has been presiding over their meetings. This led to the election of Representative Richard Koon as the speaker.

The statement has also given ultimatum to CDC lawmakers who are with the majority bloc.

"In a further move to protect the integrity of the Legislature, the NEC has issued an ultimatum to all temporarily suspended CDC lawmakers, giving them seven days to rejoin the party ranks or face expulsion. This decision underscores the commitment of the CDC to ensuring discipline, unity, and alignment with its foundational principles within the Legislative Branch," it said.

The statement said, the party affirms that Fonati Koffa remains the constitutional Speaker of the 55th Legislature of Liberia. The party has strongly urged Speaker Koffa not to resign, as such a step would amount to constitutional suicide and undermine the integrity of the Liberian government.

The statement said, "In light of this, the CDC does not recognize the so-called election of Richard Koon, which was orchestrated by the Unity Party. The Party stands firmly by the Supreme Court's ruling which upholds Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution, recognizing Speaker Koffa as the legitimate holder of the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives."

The CDC has expressed grave concern over the actions of the so-called Majority Bloc, particularly regarding unconstitutional discussions surrounding the National Budget. The Party views these actions as a deliberate attempt to loot the nation's resources and destabilize the country's economic foundation. The party further warned that should President Joseph Boakai sign such "treasonous" legislation into law, the CDC will respond accordingly, holding the President and his supporters accountable for undermining the national interest and constitutional order.

The statement further said, "In response to calls for peaceful assembly and protest, the CDC emphasizes that citizens have their constitutional right to express their opinions in peaceful demonstrations. The government, as mandated by the Constitution, is obligated to ensure the protection and security of all Liberians who choose to exercise their right to assemble peacefully. The CDC strongly supports the rights of the Liberian people to stand up for their freedoms in accordance with the law."

The party has reassured its partisans, the Liberian people, and the international community that the Party is committed to safeguarding the peace and stability of Liberia. The CDC pledges to maintain unity, and respect for constitutional processes. The party remains resolute in its mission to ensure that Liberia's future remains bright and its governance structures remain intact and functional.

As Liberia navigates these challenging times, the CDC calls for all citizens and Lawmakers to remain focused on the common goal of national development and unity. The party believes that it is only through collective efforts, guided by the rule of law and respect for the Constitution, that Liberia can continue to grow and prosper. The NEC remains vigilant in its pursuit of justice and the protection of Liberia's democratic institutions, standing ready to confront any threats to the country's stability and constitutional order.