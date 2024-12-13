Rwanda: Kagame Tasks New Chief Justice to Dispense Justice Without Exception

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, December 12, officiated at the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice, Domitilla Mukantaganzwa, and Deputy Chief Justice Alphonse Hitiyaremye. The Head of State commended the outgoing Chief Justice, Prof Faustin Nteziryayo, for presiding over reforms in the justice system during his five-year tenure, pointing out that the new Chief Justice should aim to do even better.

"I want to commend the outgoing Chief Justice, and his team. Even in the face of the existing challenges, you did your best to see that they are addressed," he said in his address at parliamentary buildings in Kimihurura.

Kagame observed that for far too long, Rwanda's justice system faced several challenges mainly anchored on bad politics and poor governance, leading up to the country's tragic history that culminated in innocent people losing their lives and properties looted - during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

While this was the case in the past, Kagame said the country's current stance and direction is clear.

"Our ask today is that we redefine that history. People must live in harmony. They must be just, and nothing more. We should all be equal before the law and this should be the justice we deserve. There should not be any other means"

He added; "But for cases where this justice is denied, we have other means."

Kagame maintained that individuals who want to regress the country back to its tragic history should be held accountable, and guided by the law.

'Shun greed'

President Kagame also sent a stern warning to those who exploit the country's resources for selfish ends, urging the new Chief Justice to discourage such behaviours.

"There are cases of people not living in harmony, exploiting the country's resources, making the resources their own. This is not right and it must stop."

He said that looking back at where the country was, and the current progress, more work is yet to be done to achieve the goals set.

"But we are committed to achieving these goals and preferably sooner. We must not let such behaviours stand in our way of development."

Committed to deliver

After taking the oath of office, the new Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa said that she was ready to lead a team that is committed to delivering on their responsibilities.

She said; "We are committed to delivering on our responsibilities. We will ensure to deliver justice in time because justice delayed is justice denied.

"The justice sector, just like the other sectors, continues to improve thanks in large part to the sector reforms that were initiated in 2004. The sector has recorded success but we are committed to achieving even better, particularly for the benefit of all Rwandans."

Mukantaganzwa succeeds Faustin Ntezilyayo, who had served out his five-year term.

Deputy Chief Justice Hitiyaremye replaces Marie-Thérèse Mukamulisa.

The duo was approved by the Senate on December 5, two days after they were appointed by President Kagame.

Mukantaganzwa boasts 30 years of experience in legal practice. She periously served in various capacities, including heading the Gacaca courts from 2003-2012, which heard nearly two million cases related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.