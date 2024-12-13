Egypt Strengthens Maritime Fleet With New Vessel, 'Wadi El-Arish'

Egypt's Ministry of Transport is intensifying efforts to bolster its commercial fleet, vital for ensuring the nation's strategic stock of essential commodities. The Ministry aims to own 36 commercial vessels by 2030, increasing the fleet's capacity to transport 25 million tons of diverse goods annually, compared to the current 20 vessels.

The newly commissioned vessel Wadi Al-Arish, under Egypt's Ministry of Transport, was celebrated with a ceremonial flag-raising by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport, Kamel El-Wazir. Built at China's Hantong Shipyard, renowned for dry bulk carriers, the ship specializes in transporting grains, petroleum, and passengers across international routes.

With a capacity of 82,000 tons, a length of 229 meters, and cutting-edge eco-friendly technology, Wadi Al-Arish stands as a symbol of modern maritime innovation. Its advanced navigation systems and fuel-efficient hull design align with international environmental standards, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

The addition of Wadi Al-Arish marks a significant step in Egypt's strategic plan to modernize its maritime fleet. This initiative, part of a broader vision outlined by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, includes the recent commissioning of vessels like Wadi Al-Muluk and Wadi Al-Malak. These additions increase the National Navigation Company's fleet to 14 vessels, capable of transporting over 10 million tons of goods annually.

The Ministry of Transport has contracted the construction of two more vessels of similar specifications, expected to be delivered by 2026. This aligns with the goal of owning 36 vessels by 2030 to facilitate the transport of strategic commodities like wheat and petroleum while supporting passenger services globally.

Simultaneously, Egypt is advancing its shipbuilding and repair sectors, aligning with national directives to localize heavy industries. The Ministry is actively working to enhance the country's capabilities in building and maintaining vessels, fostering growth in related industries.

Egypt Today