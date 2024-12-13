Egypt Strengthens Maritime Fleet With New Vessel, 'Wadi El-Arish'

12 December 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ministry of Transport is intensifying efforts to bolster its commercial fleet, vital for ensuring the nation's strategic stock of essential commodities. The Ministry aims to own 36 commercial vessels by 2030, increasing the fleet's capacity to transport 25 million tons of diverse goods annually, compared to the current 20 vessels.

The newly commissioned vessel Wadi Al-Arish, under Egypt's Ministry of Transport, was celebrated with a ceremonial flag-raising by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport, Kamel El-Wazir. Built at China's Hantong Shipyard, renowned for dry bulk carriers, the ship specializes in transporting grains, petroleum, and passengers across international routes.

With a capacity of 82,000 tons, a length of 229 meters, and cutting-edge eco-friendly technology, Wadi Al-Arish stands as a symbol of modern maritime innovation. Its advanced navigation systems and fuel-efficient hull design align with international environmental standards, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

The addition of Wadi Al-Arish marks a significant step in Egypt's strategic plan to modernize its maritime fleet. This initiative, part of a broader vision outlined by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, includes the recent commissioning of vessels like Wadi Al-Muluk and Wadi Al-Malak. These additions increase the National Navigation Company's fleet to 14 vessels, capable of transporting over 10 million tons of goods annually.

The Ministry of Transport has contracted the construction of two more vessels of similar specifications, expected to be delivered by 2026. This aligns with the goal of owning 36 vessels by 2030 to facilitate the transport of strategic commodities like wheat and petroleum while supporting passenger services globally.

Simultaneously, Egypt is advancing its shipbuilding and repair sectors, aligning with national directives to localize heavy industries. The Ministry is actively working to enhance the country's capabilities in building and maintaining vessels, fostering growth in related industries.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.