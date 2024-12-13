Africa: AU Stresses Need for Developing AI Capabilities, Leveraging Green Industry to Derive Dev't

Addis Ababa — African Union Commission (AUC) Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert M. Muchanga emphasized the critical importance of developing Artificial Intelligence and leveraging green industrialization to drive comprehensive development in the continent.

The Commissioner also stressed on the importance of intellectual property for inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Africa.

During the African Industrialization Week, Muchanga stated this year's theme, "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Green Industrialization, and Intellectual Property for Africa's Transformation," aligns with the AU's Agenda 2063.

The theme aligns with Africa's focus on science, technology, and innovation, he said, adding that we see these as key drivers of our transformation.

"By leveraging AI, green industrialization, and intellectual property, we can accelerate our inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, and in the process, improve the quality of life for our citizens," Muchanga said.

According to him, proactive efforts are imperative for effective delivery to maximize the benefits for the people of Africa.

The Commissioner also underlined the need to encourage startups and manufacturing in Africa, mentioning the AU's Women in Processing Program designed to empower women in industrialization.

He also pointed out the existing challenges with patent registration in Africa.

Speaking on the behalf of Ethiopia's Industry Minister Melaku Alebel, Manufacturing Industry Development Institute Director-General, Milkesa Jagema emphasized the significance of the event in shaping Africa's industrialization future.

"This theme reflects the urgent need for action across the continent. We see the transformative potential of innovation and sustainability to address present challenges, create jobs, and position Africa as a leader in global industries," he said.

Milkesa added that industrialization is not merely an economic tool but a pathway to resilience, sovereignty, and shared prosperity.

The Director-General further explained that industrialization forms the foundation of Africa's sovereignty, resilience, and shared prosperity.

Africa can overcome barriers and industrialize by leveraging AI and clean energy, he stated.

Achieving this transformation requires addressing systematic issues and value-added production, Milkesa also revealed.

He pointed out that reliable and affordable energy, investment in AI, infrastructure, human resources, and financing are crucial to achieving Africa's industrial ambitions.

UNDP Africa Regional Center Service Director, Matthias Naab commended the AUC's continued leadership in driving the continent's industrialization agenda.

"We stand at a pivotal moment where the intersection of technological advancement and innovation presents unprecedented opportunities for Africa's industrial transformation."

In this regard, the regional director said the convergence of artificial intelligence, green industrialization and intellectual property rights, presents transformative opportunities.

He finally emphasized the importance of significant investments to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence for Africa's development, continental cooperation and effective regulatory architecture for data governance.